Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Major showdown between Aditi Sharma, Ashish Mehrotra and Shilpa Shinde; Aditi reacts, 'Mai kisiki chaathti nahi hu'

For those who thought drama and controversies in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 would end after Asim Riaz's exit last week were clearly wrong! The upcoming episodes of the show will feature yet another fight between the contestants as they decide the order to perform a certain stunt. This leads to a major rift between actors Aditi Sharma, Ashish Mehrotra, and Shilpa Shinde.

As per the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty asks the contestants to decide the order of their stunt performance among themselves. While contestants tried to choose their favorite spots, Shilpa Shinde mentioned that she would perform the stunt at the third spot and that people should respect her because she was a senior.

Aditi Sharma was seen breaking down in tears as she said, "Mujhe bahot gussa aa raha hai, just because mai kisiki chaathti nahi hu jiski wajeh se she thought ke haa theek hai mereko baadme bhejenge."

Take a look at the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promo here:

(I am so angry. Just because I am not a sycophant, she made her choices against me).

The Rabb Se Hai Dua actor also mentioned that a certain amount of partiality was happening during the decision-making and that she did not agree with the decision taken by Shilpa Shinde.

Ashish Mehrotra said, "Juniors ko mauka dena chaiye. Agar hum uss intent ko nahi follow kar rahe hai toh macchi bazar banate hai aur ladte hai. (She should give a chance to the juniors. And if we are not following that intent then let's fight like we are in a fish market).

Shilpa Shinde further mentioned, "Abhi abhi aaye hue bacche hai. Juniors se naa-insaafi nahi, abhi inhe bahot mehnat karni hai. (They are all newbies. I am not doing injustice to the juniors but they have to do a lot of hard work.)

Apart from Ashish, Aditi, and Shilpa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 also features celebrities like Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Karan Veer Mehra among others.

