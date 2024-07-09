Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Shilpa Shinde reacts to Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's SLAPGATE controversy: 'Kisiki tareef karna...'

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the upcoming episodes of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment will have Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's popular contestants. The episode will also feature social media influencer Orry.

As the team gathered at a studio in Mumbai to shoot for the episode, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Orry among others were spotted at the sets. When paparazzi spotted Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde they asked her about the ongoing controversy in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Shilpa Shinde talks about Armaan Malik-Vishal Pandey controversy in Bigg Boss OTT 3

In a fun chat with paparazzi, Shilpa Shinde spoke about Armaan Malik and his two wives. Giving out her fun reaction to Malik's two marriages, Shinde said, "How lucky no (laughs)."

When asked about Armaan Malik not being evicted from the show even after breaking the most important rule of the show, Shilpa quipped, "Jab dono biwiya andar hogi tab bahar nikaalege. Toh unko lafa khilake bahar bhejege (He will come out when both his wives are inside the house. Then they'll make him receive a slap and then send him out)."

Take a look at Shilpa Shinde's video from Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment sets here:

Shilpa Shinde on Vishal Pandey's statement

When asked about Vishal Pandey's statement for Armaan Malik's wife Kritika Malik, Shipa said, "Woh bhi clipping mey tha, usne kaha ke sundar lagti hai. I don't know exactly, but kisi ki tareef karna galat nahi hai. (That was also there in the clipping, he said something like she's beautiful. I don't know exactly but there's nothing wrong in appreciating others)."

Shilpa Shinde's message for fans on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Giving out a message to her fans, Shilpa Shinde stated that she has given her hundred percent to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and has worked very hard which the viewers and fans will surely understand. She concluded saying it would be a lot of fun.

