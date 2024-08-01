Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Why did Abhishek Kumar almost decide to QUIT the show? Find out

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. After the infamous controversy involving Asim Riaz in the show, the upcoming episodes will have yet another shocking turn of events as Abhishek Kumar will face the biggest fear of his life, claustrophobia. While performing an upcoming stunt Kumar revealed that he almost decided to quit the show.

Abhishek Kumar on facing his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Abhishek Kumar, the finalist of Bigg Boss 17 has time and again spoken about his claustrophobia and that the condition might appear as a roadblock in his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi. He had even mentioned never taking up the show because of his claustrophobia.

In the upcoming episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Abhishek will be seen battling his phobia as he performs the tear gas stunt amid which he even decided to quit the show.

Take a look at a recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi here:

Abhishek Kumar on performing tear gas stunt

Talking about how he conquered his fears, Abhishek Kumar said, "While I was in the tear gas chamber, I thought I’ll quit the show. Having said that, I knew I had to push through. The moment those doors closed, I felt breathless. The tear gas stung my eyes and throat, making it hard to breathe or see. When I started vomiting, I thought it was over for me. But then, I remembered all the times I’d let my fears hold me back, especially in Bigg Boss.

Advertisement

The Udaariyaan actor added, "I could hear the voices of those who doubted me, and I refused to let them be right. Those two minutes felt like two hours, but after walking out of that chamber, I felt reborn. I’ve spent years letting this fear control my choices, but not anymore. I’m grateful to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for that."

More about Abhishek Kumar's claustrophobic condition

A lot was discussed about Abhishek Kumar's claustrophobia in Bigg Boss 17. When the contestants stood together to perform a task in the activity area, Kumar felt uneasy and breathless as he battled to grasp air inside the closed doors of the activity room.

Kumar mentioned not taking flights and even using lifts because of his condition. Kumar's father also mentioned that he suffers from claustrophobia and many members of their family face the same problem too.

Looks like finally, Abhishek Kumar managed to come out stronger against his claustrophobia.

Advertisement

Abhishek Kumar's journey so far in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Abhishek Kumar had an interesting start with performing the first stunt of the show. With his focus and perseverance, he won the stunt against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumona Chakravarti.

Kumar's bond with Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff is quite visible and people love their fun banter.

While Kumar is gelling along with most of the contestants on the show, he has a bad experience with Asim Riaz as the duo indulges in a massive fight.

When Asim Riaz called all the contestants 'losers', Kumar took a stand for himself and others and asked Asim to keep a check on his words.

Along with Abhishek Kumar, the show also features popular faces from the industry like Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Ashish Mehrotra and Karan Veer Mehra among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh reacts to Asim Riaz's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy; 'Sometimes success goes into people's heads'