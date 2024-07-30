EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Asim Riaz's controversy; 'Rohit sir will never...'

Khatron Ke Khialdi 14 has begun and how! The show has gotten a great start with one of the most controversial exits from the show. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has been thrown out of the show because of his argument with co-contestants and host of the show Rohit Shetty.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh and asked him about his thoughts on the entire controversy. Scroll down to learn about his thoughts on the same.

Vishal Aditya Singh on Asim Riaz's controversy on Khatron Ke Khialdi 14

Pinkvilla connected with Vishal Aditya Singh who has worked with Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and also with Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Talking about the entire controversy, Singh said, "Well, I haven't seen the episode so I don't really know what was said, why it was said, and under what circumstances it was said. My only thought on this is that Rohit Shetty is a gem of a person and he will never do anything that will hamper the show."

Take a look at the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

The Begusarai actor added, "Rohit Shetty has made that show what it is today. Like how Salman Khan has added his value and charm to Bigg Boss, similarly, Rohit Sir has added his credibility to the show. I feel without Rohit Sir, the show might not look as good and entertaining as it is with his presence. I respect him a lot. Having said that, I am not aware of the entire controversy."

Advertisement

More about Asim Riaz's controversy from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started, Rohit Shetty along with contestants like Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot were seen pulling Riaz's leg amidst the show, much to his displeasure. Riaz mistook a head-on stunt to be a partner's stunt and was shocked to hear that he gets a fear funda, leaving everybody else laughing while he felt embarrassed.

After Asim couldn't perform a stunt, he challenged the team that nobody could perform that particular stunt and if they did, he'd not charge money. Rohit got offended by this and showed him a video where a stuntman performed the stunt before filming the episode.

Shetty started speaking to Asim about his attitude problem but was interrupted by other contestants which left Asim extremely angry and he lost his cool. The production team intervened and Riaz told them that the show got the buzz because of him. Asim claimed that he was not on the show for money but for his fans. He added that he has a lot of money and he changes his cars every six months.

Advertisement

Asim further got furious and added that people were excited to see him on the show, without him the show wouldn't have got the amount of eyeballs.

After his showdown with the contestants in front of Rohit Shetty, he walked out of the premises. Rohit Shetty continued the show mentioning that he has been a part of the show for many years but never saw a contestant like Asim Riaz. He added that the show's success is not because of any one person, but it has always been teamwork. He concluded the controversy by stating that he wished luck to Riaz.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur says Asim Riaz-Rohit Shetty's controversy on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was 'disturbing'