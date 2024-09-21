Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot becomes second finalist after Karanveer Mehra's ticket to finale win

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is only a few weeks away from the Grand Finale and the anticipation among the viewers is sky high to see who wins the trophy. Today’s (September 21) episode gave away which contestant would become the second finalist. After a nail-biting competition among Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot became the second finalist of the season.

For the first Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 stunt today, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia competed against each other. Although the three of them completed the stunt successfully, Gashmeer took the least time and qualified to take part in the stunt that would decide the second finalist.

Next was a partner stunt where Shalin Bhanot was paired with Niyati Fatnani and the duo surprised everyone with their compatibility. Krishna Shroff and Abhishek Kumar were the second partners, but they could not complete the stunt. As a result, Shalin and Niyati won the stunt and could participate in the deciding stunt for finalist.

For the final stunt, Shalin, Gashmeer, and Niyati competed against each other. Niyati could only collect two flags and Gashmeer had a promising start and did well, but he couldn't keep his balance after the third flag. Surprisingly, Shalin Bhanot gave his best and collected all five flags and completed the stunt successfully. This made the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant the second finalist of the season.

In the next episode, viewers will get the third finalist of Rohit Shetty's show and the top 3 will compete in the Grand Finale for the trophy. Last week, Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the first finalist. Rumors are floating on social media that the finale episode of the grand Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will take place on September 28, 2024. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, along with Vedang Raina, would come to promote Jigra.

