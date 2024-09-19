Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karan Veer Mehra REVEALS Shalini Bhanot's future plans after show to Rohit Shetty: 'Esne ad..'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is inching soon towards its finale sojourn. Karan Veer Mehra, along with Shalin Bhanot, has made it up to the finals. The latest promo by the makers shows Karan revealing Shalin's hilarious future plans, which will totally leave you ROFL.

The makers of the adventure-based stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 released a video where host Rohit Shetty can be heard saying, "Karan Veer stunts toh badhiya kiye Karan Veer lekin apna humor bhi banaya rakha. (Karan Veer, you have done well in your stunts, but you also kept your humor intact.)

Karan Veer then says, "Mei finalist pehle ban gaya tha. Thoda free time tha mere paas toh mei inke kamro ke bahar ghoom raha tha toh pata laga enn sabka already aage plan bann chuka hai. (I had already become a finalist. I had a bit of free time, so I was roaming outside the rooms of the other contestants, and I came to know that everybody already had planned their future.)"

Karan further stated, "Shalin sir academy khol rahe hai. Aur esne ad bhi bana dia hai. Kya aap pareshan hai? Ess cheez se ki filmo mei aapko side hero ka role milta hai? Kya aap pareshan hai ki aapka heroine ke dupatta se kum role hai? Ghabrayi mat. Aagaye hai Baba Shalin lekar overacting ki academy. Aur yahi nai. 10 lucky students ko milega mauka seekhne ka overacting ke saath enki walk."

(Sir Shalin is opening an academy. He has also made an ad that if you are worried about getting side hero roles or your role is smaller than the dupatta of a heroine, then fret not. Baba Shalin is back with an academy related to overacting. The thing is, 10 lucky students would get to learn his style of walking too, along with learning the art of overacting.)

Rumors are floating on social media that the finale episode of the grand Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 would take place on September 28, 2024. A report by Money Control also states that Alia Bhatt, along with Vedang Raina, would come to promote Jigra.

