Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot ABORTS ticket to finale stunt; Rohit Shetty calls Nimrit ‘brave’ for attempting same stunt

In today’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, contestants’ fates were decided as they took part in the Ticket to Finale stunts. Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, and Shalin Bhanot were out of the race. While all the contestants participated in the stunts, it was Bhanot who aborted the stunt and got himself disqualified. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia participated at the same time and gave her best.

The final task of the episode featured an intense showdown between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot. The task was physically demanding as they had to solve a puzzle under ice-cold water. Nimrit went first and delivered a stellar performance, winning praise from Rohit Shetty and her fellow contestants.

She took her time to go above the water and go below to solve the puzzle. After the third time, her fingers went numb and stopped working. Despite this, she gave her best and solved the first row of the puzzle. After the stunt, she was rushed to medical support.

Meanwhile, Shalin faced his fears and ultimately aborted the task. He dipped his legs and pulled the rope to see the puzzle, but soon told Rohit Shetty that his legs were numb and he wanted to abort. Shetty tried to motivate him, but he was determined to not do the stunt.

However, after coming out of the water, he asked Shetty if he should give it a shot again. But the host stated that it was too late as he already decided to abort it. Then the host praised Nimrit and called her brave for staying in the ice-cold water for 10 minutes.

This unexpected move led to Shalin being the third contestant to fall out of the Ticket to Finale race, joining Sumona Chakravarti and Niyati Fatnani.

The top 5 contestants who will be competing to reach the top 3 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Karanveer Mehra.

