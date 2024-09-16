Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Abhishek Kumar meets Alia Bhatt; actor reflects on his journey ‘From a crowd artist to sharing…’

Abhishek Kumar has been making headlines owing to his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Although netizens are divided over his performance in Rohit Shetty’s show, it cannot be denied that he is facing his fears and giving his best. It was earlier reported that Alia Bhatt would appear on the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Kumar confirmed the news and uploaded a picture with the actress, and in the caption, he reflected on his journey in the industry.

On September 16, Abhishek Kumar uploaded a picture on his official Instagram handle where Alia Bhatt is seen holding his shoulder and happily posing. The Bigg Boss 17 runner-up flashed the brightest smile and penned an emotional caption. He wrote about how it has been a journey of growth and looked back to when he first worked with the Bollywood actress as a crowd artist in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Check out Abhishek Kumar’s post here:

In the caption of the post, Abhishek Kumar poured out his heart as he wrote, “From a Crowd Artist To Sharing Screen Space with @aliaabhatt Ek time tha 2013 me when i was a crowd artist in “Humpty Sharma ki Dulhaniya" or shoot ka last day tha. Maine socha alia mam k sath bs ek picture click hojae. Maine subh se rat k 2 bje tk wait kia k mam free hongi or ek picture click hogi.”

He further continued writing, “Per picture ho naa paayi or aaj ka din 2024 me mam ne khud kaha k Abhishek let’s click a picture. Matlab kya hi din tha. growth to hui hai life me. jai mata di. She was very sweet. Dil khush ho k @aliaabhatt ko mil k”

Fans of Abhishek Kumar gathered in the comments section and wrote how proud they are of the actor. One user wrote, “Hardwork always pays off.” Arjit Taneja also dropped a fire emoji.

For the unversed, after Abhishek Kumar emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, his picture from the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya went viral. He also revealed in an interview that he became a fan of the late actor Sidharth Shukla after meeting him while working on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s movie.

On the professional front, Abhishek Kumar was seen in the serial Udaariyaan, along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya. He further became a prominent face after his participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, where he finished as the first runner-up. He is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

