Why is Abhishek Kumar single? Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant states THIS reason

Abhishek Kumar is currently facing his fears and overcoming them in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. On several occasions, the actor has often expressed his bad luck with girls and how he doesn’t seem to find love. In a recent social media post, the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up shared why he thinks he is still single.

On August 16, Abhishek Kumar, who maintains an active social media presence took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote that even though he is single, he is often linked up with other actresses. And he thinks this is the reason why he is single. In his words, “Single reh k bhi kaise naam jud सकता है, yahi reason hai kya mere single hone ka.”

Read Abhishek Kumar’s tweet here:

For the unversed, during his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Kumar grabbed headlines for several reasons, one of which was his love-hate relationship with Isha Malviya. Isha and Abhishek were in a relationship during their Udaariyaan days, but they called it quits later. However, they tried to revive the relationship inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

After a few days of enjoying each others’ presence, Isha’s then-boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the house. He expressed his frustration and the three had an argument. Isha drifted away from Abhishek and consoled Samarth. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, the two called it quits.

On the other hand, love blossomed between Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi during their time inside the house. The former expressed his liking toward her. After coming out of the house, they even worked on a music video together, but things didn’t progress between them.

Later, Kumar was also linked up with wildcard entrant, Ayesha Khan as they collaborated on projects together and were seen sharing a good bond.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek Kumar is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He was approached for the show by Rohit Shetty during his stint inside the Bigg Boss house, but he said no. After giving it some thought, he said yes to the stunt-based reality show.

