Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Sep 15: Karan Veer Mehra wins ticket to finale; Abhishek Kumar says 'Kisiko acha nahi lag raha hai ke mai…'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is inching towards its finale, and soon, the audiences will get the much-awaited winner of the season. This week of the show was dedicated to finding the strongest contestant to win the Ticket to Finale stunt. The top two contestants to fight for the Ticket to Finale stunt were Karan Veer Mehra and Abhishek Kumar.

Karan Veer Mehra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ticket to Finale

In the Ticket to Finale stunt, Karan Veer Mehra and Abhishek Kumar had to hit targets sitting in a manual car attached to a speeding car. However, they were asked not to hit drums, as the number of drums they hit would be deducted from the number of targets they hit. Abhishek hit 13 targets and two drums; thus, his total score was 11. On the other hand, Karan hit 16 targets and no drums and became a clear winner of the Ticket to Finale.

Take a look at the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Abhishek Kumar responds as contestants support Karan Veer Mehra

Before the Ticket to Finale stunt, Rohit Shetty asked the contestants who they felt would lift the Ticket to Finale. The majority of the contestants selected Karan Veer Mehra and believed that he would win the stunt. Only Shalin Bhanot voted in favor of Abhishek Kumar. When Shetty asked Kumar, Kumar mentioned that co-contestants were not happy seeing him in the Top two in the race to win the Ticket to Finale.

Advertisement

He said, "Kisiko acha nahi lag raha ke mai yaha khada hu" (Nobody is liking the fact that I've reached so far). The contestants begged to differ and clarified that they liked him on the show but felt Kumar was a little weaker than Mehra. Shetty asked Abhishek to prove the rest of the contestants wrong.

The top 5 contestants battled for Ticket to Finale

After yesterday's episode, five contestants qualified into the next stage to win the Ticket to Finale. Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff defeated Sumona Chakravarti to claim their spots in the Top 5 while Karan Veer Mehra and Abhishek Kumar moved ahead in the competition while Niyati Fatnani was left behind. Shalin Bhanot aborted the important stunt and thus Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia went ahead in the competition.

By the end of yesterday's episode, Gashmeer, Krishna, Karan, Abhishek, and Nimrit secured their places and remained in the race to win the Ticket to Finale.

Advertisement

Evicted contestants so far

So far, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has seen the elimination of contestants like Aditi Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, and Shilpa Shinde. Krishna Shroff and Shilpa were also eliminated; however, the duo received another chance in the game. While Krishna proved her mettle as one of the strong contestants, Shilpa got eliminated last week.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale is expected to air on 28th September 2024. As per media reports, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are expected to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming project Jigra. If speculations are to be believed, Bhatt will announce the winner of the show.

Keep reading this space for more updates from the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Gashmeer Mahajani conquers creepy crawlers; Rohit Shetty's remarks leave everyone in splits