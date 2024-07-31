Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Asim Riaz drops yet another cryptic post about trying to prove 'you are the best' amid fallout with Rohit Shetty; see HERE

Asim Riaz has hit the headlines, but not for good reasons. Although there were reports of him being ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the live episode showcasing Rohit Shetty expelling him grabbed much attention. The entire controversy left netizens divided. Meanwhile, Asim has been making cryptic posts. Only recently, the rapper posted a photo about proving to be the best.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Asim Riaz posts ambiguous social media post

Taking to his Instagram story, Asim Riaz shared a photo wherein a leopard is seen sitting in an open cage while the other cages belong to different breeds of dogs. Apparently, comparing himself to the leopard in terms of strength and other qualities, the Bigg Boss 13 fame seemingly took a jibe at the ongoing controversy around him. The post mentioned, "Sometimes trying to prove that you are the best is an insult."

Have a look at his post here:

Asim Riaz's post about 'hitting the block'

For the last few days, Asim has been receiving negative attention. Amid the controversy involving him and host Rohit Shetty, he shared a series of photos. But it was the hard-hitting caption that did all the work.

Captioning the series of his grayscale photos, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up wrote, "If you've never hit the block, then you ain't seen No crisis.”

Have a look at his post here:

Asim Riaz and Rohit Shetty's argument

When Asim failed to do a stunt, he claimed he wouldn't take a penny from the makers if someone would complete it in front of him. Post that, maverick Rohit Shetty showed him a rehearsal video, and the rapper began talking out of the league.

The host told him, “Sunn meri baat, sunle warna main utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Listen to me, or I'll thrash you right here. Don't misbehave with me).”

Following his arrogant and disrespectful behavior, Asim Riaz was expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Rohit expressed his wish for the rapper's success and asserted that he could no longer continue on the show.

