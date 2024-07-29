Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Kushal Tandon SLAMS 'crap' Asim Riaz for his aggression; says, 'Kya sohrat bro, Ek Bigg Boss?'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started premiering on July 27. However, it was the second episode that became the talk of the town as contestant Asim Riaz got into a heated argument with the makers, host Rohit Shetty, and fellow contenders. It was after failing a stunt that the Bigg Boss 13 fame misbehaved, disrespecting other contestants. Asim's behavior did not go well with Rohit, and the latter warned him, saying, "Utha ke yahin patak dunga."

Now, after Arjit Taneja, Kushal Tandon has reacted to the entire controversy. The Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actor slammed Asim for his attitude on the show.

Kushal Tandon bashes Asim Riaz for his statements

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Kushal Tandon reacted to Arjit Taneja's post wherein the latter mentioned how Asim felt 'deluded' and praised Rohit Shetty for tolerating the rapper's behavior. Kushal stated that the Bigg Boss 13 fame needed help and asserted that he should not take any money from the makers as he claimed.

Kushal's tweet read, "I wish he did that in front of me he really needs help , main do teen stunt Marne aya hoon , aree bhai maal nahi hain jo marleghaaaa n when he said I wil take no money if any1 can do that stunt from team , then well he should stick to his words and take no money."

Have a look at his tweet here:

Kushal Tandon takes a jibe at Asim Riaz

Further, Kushal Tandon posted another note, slamming Asim Riaz. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor reacted to a clip wherein the rapper is heard saying how he buys cars every six months and aggressively showcases his superiority over others by detailing his fan following and financial condition.

Kushal expresses, "Sohrat kya sohrat bro , Ek big boss? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars ? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be ? Bank accounts details share karna , hats of to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap huge respect for Rohit sir."

Have a look at his tweet here:

For the unversed, Asim Riaz has been ousted from the show. Addressing the entire incident, Rohit Shetty commented that the contender not only disrespected them but their profession, too.

