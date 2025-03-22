Ekta Kapoor urges content creators to put their own money into filmmaking; discusses Superboys of Malegaon and The Buckingham Murders' box office failure

Ekta Kapoor, who is known for giving the Indian television industry some of the longest-running shows, recently opened up about the audiences’ reaction to Indian content. In a series of Instagram Stories, the producer encouraged content creators to put their own money into filmmaking. She also discussed the failures of projects like Superboys of Malegaon and The Buckingham Murders. Read on!

Popular producer Ekta Kapoor recently slammed people who claim that Indian content is not at par with internationally acclaimed shows and films. On March 21, 2025, she took to her Instagram Stories and wondered if the reason behind it is “ego, anger, or just misplaced accusations.”

In her post, she cited examples of films like Superboys of Malegaon and Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders which didn’t work in theatres despite receiving positive reviews from critics. The Crew producer expressed in her note that only the “real culprits” i.e. the audience can be blamed for it.

Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post:

She further penned, “Since it's no fun blaming people in such abstract terms (can’t bring them down on social media, na, so no fun), let’s just say the major part of India is in its evolutionary stage as far as content is concerned. You can say it’s in its adolescence.”

In her concluding post, Kapoor urged creators to fight the system stating that “these money hungry, corporate studios and apps only think of money (me included) and numbers.” She also slammed studios and streaming platforms for treating entertainment like an industry. “Movie-making and content creation is not a business. It’s an art,” she wrote adding, “I urge creators to put their own money. Problem solved!”

Talking about international shows getting loved by Indian audiences, on March 21, 2025, Alia Bhatt reviewed the Netflix series, Adolescence, on her social media handle. She started her note by stating that the show is “truly perfection.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s review of Adolescence:

The National Award-winning actress further opined, “From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography—I wonder what it felt like when, after an hour of calling action—to finally calling cut... how did the entire cast and crew feel????”

