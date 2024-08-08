India’s Best Dancer 4: Nepo and Guru Vartika’s jaw-dropping performance leaves Stree 2 actors Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao speechless

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be appearing in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 4 to promote their upcoming film Stree 2. Recently, Sony TV released a promo video on its official social media page, where we can see Nepo and Guru Vartika’s dance performance will leave both actors amazed.

The promo video showed a few glimpses of what the audience can expect in the upcoming episodes of India’s Best Dancer 4. Both Shraddha and Rajkummar will be sharing the stage with the contestants where they will be dancing with them on some of their superhit songs.

As per the promo, Nepo and Guru Vartika will be delivering an insane performance on the song Milegi Milegi from Shradhha and Rajkummar’s previous movie Stree, sung by Mika Singh. The dancing duo will leave everyone speechless with their act marking the highlight of the episode. Shraddha will complement Nepo’s energy and dance moves in the performance.

The comment section under the promo video looked quite positive as fans are eagerly waiting to witness the upcoming episode and an astonishing performance from Nepo and Guru Vartika. They all had love, support, and best wishes to give to the dancing duo.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the actors of Stree 2, can be seen dressed according to the characters they are playing in their film. Shraddha Kapoor has been wearing a lot of red-colored outfits both in Western and Indian looks as part of the promotional campaign of the horror comedy. While Shraddha will be seen wearing a red saree, Rajkummar Rao will be wearing formals with a printed shirt under the tuxedo.

India's Best Dancer is a dance reality show produced by Frames Production India. It airs on Sony Entertainment Television and is also available on the SonyLIV OTT platform. Originally launched in Hindi, the show has expanded to include two additional languages spoken in the Indian subcontinent, including Marathi.

