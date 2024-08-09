Aly Goni says he never expected Rahul Vaidya to reveal his secret crush on Shraddha Kapoor publicly

The promos from the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs show the Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor gracing the stage to promote her film Stree 2. During the humorous installment, audiences will witness Rahul Vaidya making a cute disclosure about his friend and partner on the show, Aly Goni. He leaves everyone startled by revealing that Aly has a crush on Shraddha.

Aly blushed throughout the episode as his fellow contenders teased him for having hidden heartstrings for the Ek Villain actress. He recently interacted with Etimes and shared that the revelation by Rahul was quite shocking for him.

Aly Goni said that since he and Shraddha share the same gym trainer, they have crossed paths several times. However, they never got a chance to talk much. The actor divulged that he once casually mentioned to Rahul that he’s had a crush on the actress ever since he saw her in Aashiqui 2. But he did not expect his buddy to make his secret crush public.

Aly, who keeps enchanting viewers with his dashing looks, further spoke about his fondness for Shraddha and stated, “She was my first crush and remains my favorite because of her simplicity and humility. Honestly, I think there’s hardly a man in India who hasn’t been charmed by Shraddha Kapoor”

Take a look at Aly Goni blushing in front of Shraddha Kapoor on Laughter Chefs:

Shraddha Kapoor’s appearance on Laughter Chefs is going to bring in a different level of energy. She will be indulging in fun banter with the contestants after challenging them to prepare Mumbai street food trifecta- Vada Pav, Lasoon Chutney and Misal Pav.

As per the teasers, the Stree actress is going to love the vada cooked by Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. She shows it to the camera and states, “Mein ye ghar pack karke leke jayingi. (I will pack this for home).” The duo will be screaming with joy on hearing the statement.

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs aired on June 1 and quickly gained the No.1 spot on the ratings chart. Owing to its immense popularity, the show recently got an extension, and it will run until September. It airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 p.m.

