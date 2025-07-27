Laughter Chefs Winner: Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav lift trophy in 2nd season, who is runner up?

Laughter Chefs winners are declared, and it's Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav! Yes, after a journey of 6 months, the hit and star-studded cooking reality show came to an end tonight (July 27). Just like the entire season, the grand finale episode consisted of some unmissable and entertaining moments. The final task was performed by all the participants, and as Karan and Elvish were successful in replicating the assigned dish, they emerged as winners.

Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav win Laughter Chefs 2

In Laughter Chefs grand finale episode, the pairs were assigned the last dish of the season by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The contestants were asked to make a dessert. After all participants competed to replicate the given dish, it was Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav's dessert which impressed the chef.

Towards the end of the episode, it was shown that the live audience voted for the participants after tasting the dessert made by all the participants. Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal calculated the total stars each pair received throughout the season. After this, Karan and Elvish Yadav were declared winners.

While Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav won the season after receiving 51 stars, Reem Shaikh and Aly Goni emerged as the first runner-up, and they received 38 stars.

The grand finale episode also saw the presence of the Pati Pati Aur Panga hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. The two were also assigned a task by the chef. Sonali and Munawar had to make boondi ladoo. After their attempt, Bendre was declared the winner.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs' first season premiered on June 1, 2024 and concluded on October 4, 2024. The winners of the first season were Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya.

Speaking about the second season, Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on January 25, 2025. The contestants were Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra and Aly Goni.

Hosted by Bharti Singh, celebrity chef and food connoisseur Harpal Singh was the judge of the second season as well. The second season of Laughter Chefs concluded on July 27, 2025.

