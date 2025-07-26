PICS: Karan Veer Mehra was doing THIS with Bakhtyar Irani before gaining Pavitra Rishta and Bigg Boss fame

Karan Veer Mehra has gained popularity in the industry with his roles in multiple TV shows. The actor landed his breakthrough part in Pavitra Rishta and later made appearances in the reality shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

While the TV star’s fans adore his work and presence onscreen, what they don’t know is that Mehra worked as a theater artist alongside Bakhtiyaar Irani.

Taking to his Instagram, the TV star reposted a throwback picture, alongside Irani, his wife, Tannaz Irani, Kishwer Merchant, and Sandiip Sikcand.

Karan Veer Mehra’s theater days in pictures

Mehra, in the picture shared on his social media, gracefully posed for the camera while donning a brown printed t-shirt, denim jeans, and shoes. The actor stood alongside his fellow cast members, showing off his no-beard look. Above the photo, the reality show star wrote, “Omg… what fun our play Daddy Cool.”

He also tagged the other actors visible in the frame.

In the following slide of his social media stories, the actor shared another picture, which looks like the poster shoot for the play. In the photo, the star cast is lined up, one after the other, dressed up as their characters.

In the caption, Mehra mentioned, “Tannaz the mom, Sandy the dad, and Karan and Bakhtyar bros and their gfs."

After spending a good amount of time doing theater, Karan made his small-screen debut in 2004, with the show titled Remix. The actor starred alongside Karan Wahi and Shweta Gulati.

In the following years, Mehra starred in ample TV shows, such as Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai, Aahat, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Ache Lagte Hain, Pavitra Rishta and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Karan Veer Mehra’s upcoming projects

As for his new projects, Karan Veer Mehra will make an appearance in the upcoming film, Silaa. The movie is directed by Omung Kumar, and the actor will be seen in the negative role, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb.

Opening up about his new film, Mehra revealed in an interview, “I met Omung sir at the Bigg Boss house and told him I’d like to work with him. After winning the show, I contacted him again and asked to be a part of the magnum opus he was working on, and he happily agreed."

The details about the release date of Silaa will be rolled out soon.

