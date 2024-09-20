Mahhi Vij slams trolls after they criticize her for sharing VIDEO of bathing her ailing father: ‘He wanted me to post this…’

Mahhi Vij has been away from the television screens but maintains an active social media presence. Recently, she shared a video wherein the actress is seen taking care of her ailing father. In the clip, we can see her nursing her father by bathing him, cutting his nails, and taking care of him. In the caption, Mahhi asserted how the last 10 days have been the toughest days of her life. However, she was subjected to trolling and negative comments, but she gave it back to them.

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress emphasized that it has been a privilege to be there for her father, who she describes as her strongest pillar. Dropping the clip, Mahhi wrote, "These 10 days of my life have been the toughest. My father who is my pillar,does every bit of my work so that I can be comfortable.Today when he needs me I want to possibly do everything to see him walking as he use to."

She expressed that experiencing the presence of her children contributes to almost half of the healing process for parents. Mahhi Vij feels proud to be able to support her father during his time of need. Despite the difficulties, the actress remains hopeful, firmly believing that they will overcome this challenging phase together, with smiles on their faces and victory in the end. In the caption, she referred to her father as 'brave.’

Take a look at the video here:

After Mahhi shared the video, her industry friends showered her with love and good wishes. While KIshwer Merchant reacted with red heart emojis, Aniruddh Dave wrote, "stay blessed." However, on the other hand, a few users felt that the actress should not have posted the video on social media to maintain her father's dignity. A netizen asserted that such things are 'meant to kept private'.

Replying to the criticism, Mahhi wrote, "To all those my father was the one who wanted me to post this for nerds who leave dr parents… to all those written negative comments god bless u Al may u get some positivity in everything u see."

Take a look at the comment here:

For the unversed, Mahhi Vij is known for shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Kaisi Laagi Lagan, and Sasural Simar Ka among others.

