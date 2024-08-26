THROWBACK: When Shilpa Shetty got emotional on video call with sister Shamita Shetty during Bigg Boss 15

Shamita Shetty has had impressive journeys in Bigg Boss. She is one of the few people to have gotten the opportunity of living the experience of being inside the Bigg Boss house more than once or twice. During her stay in Bigg Boss 15, she received a surprise video call from her sister Shilpa Shetty who was emotional.

Shilpa Shetty's emotional message for Shamita Shetty during Bigg Boss 15

During the festive season in December, in Bigg Boss 15, the contestants got surprise video calls from their family members. Shamita got a call from her mother, sister Shilpa and nephew. As Shilpa wished Shamita on Christmas, she broke down by informing her that she kept a special gift for her under the Christmas tree like every year. Shetty got emotional as she said the same. Salman Khan stopped her and asked her to learn something from their mother and be strong.

Take a look at Shamita Shetty's Instagram post with her sister Shilpa Shetty and family:

Shamita Shetty has been a part of Bigg Boss thrice. She featured in Bigg Boss 6 followed by Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 6

Shamita Shetty's first experience of a reality show was with Bigg Boss season 3. The actress had a calm demeanor in the show and was adapting to the format. However, after 42 days of her journey in the show, she had to quit the show as her sister Shilpa Shetty was about to get married to Raj Kundra.

When asked if she would like to continue in the show despite her sister's wedding news, Shamita chose to give up on the opportunity and leave the show to attend her sister's biggest day. Vindu Dara Singh went ahead to lift the winner's trophy of the season.

Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT

Shamita was then roped in as a contestant for the first OTT season of Bigg Boss. The actress played quite an impressive game. She met Raqesh Bapat on the show and their friendship transformed into a relationship. The duo shared beautiful memories inside the house.

Shamita became friends with Divya Agarwal in the show, however, within a few weeks, the duo had differences and they grew apart. For the rest of the show Shetty and Agarwal were rivals. Shamita secured the position of second runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT.

Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15

The finalists of Bigg Boss OTT got a direct entry in the sixteenth season of the show which aired on Colors. Shamita impressed everyone with her strong personality throughout the show. Her bond with co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat was quite loved by the viewers.

Her rivalry with Tejasswi Prakash also grabbed many eyeballs. Shetty secured the fourth spot in Bigg Boss 15.

Soon after Bigg Boss 15, Shamita and Raqesh announced their break-up. Apart from Bigg Boss, Shamita Shetty has also been a part of reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

