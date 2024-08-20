Mann Jogi promo: Aliya's mom says her daughter and Ibrahim have been located; here's what happens next

The newest promo for Mann Jogi reveals that Aliya and Ibrahim have been found! This has sparked a lot of excitement among fans who are eager to see how the lives of the two will change now that they’ve been discovered. Keep reading to find out what transpired!

The makers of Mann Jogi released the newest promo where Aliya's mother, Asma Abbas is asked, "Woh mil gayi hai? (Has she been found?)" She says, "Bhai ke ghar baithi hai Ibrahim ke saath (She is at her brother's home, sitting with Ibrahim.)"

Further in the promo, it is seen that Aliya asks Ibrahim, "Koi rishtedaar, koi dost, koi purana yaar, aise kaise hoh sakta hai kisi ka koi hai hi na? (No relatives, no friends, no old companions—how is it possible for someone to have no one at all?)" Aliya's first husband Gohar Rasheed aka Shabbir says, "Bandha chup sakta hai, lekin uski khushboo, pure church mei ittar ki khushboo phaili hui thi, yakeen na aaye kisi teesre se puch lo.)"

"(He may be hidden but his fragrance was spread all over the church like perfume. If you don't believe it, ask someone else.)"

Aliya is then shown sad and talks to Ibrahim in a church. She utters, "Baba ne bahut minnatei ki, bahut haath jode unke aage, lekin unn logo ka gussa koi sunnei ko taiyaar hi nai tha. (Baba pleaded a lot, folded his hands in front of them, but those people were not ready to listen to him at all.)''

Talking more about Mann Jogi, Sultana Siddiqui has returned as a producer. The Pakistani serial will have 9 episodes, revolving around the concept of Halala and what a woman must bear when divorcing her husband.

It is also interesting to note that Sabeena and Gohar are working together for the first time in Mann Jogi. An earlier promo had revealed that Shabbir was so impressed by Alia, that he wanted to marry her only. Sabeena had also posted a viral clip with a caption that read, "Is gaany py dance kr rhi thi Alia when Shabbir found his love at first sight. (Alia was dancing to this song when Shabbir found his love at first sight.)"

Watch the newest episode of Mann Jogi on Hum TV this Saturday at 8.00 pm.

