Mann Jogi: Bilal Abbas Khan and Sabeena Farooq starrer to release soon; multiple teasers spark excitement

Bilal Abbas Khan is one of the most popular names in the Pakistani industry. He has wowed fans with his impressive acting chops in numerous shows and even shared screens alongside Saba Qamar in Cheekh. After winning hearts with his performance in Ishq Murshid, Bilal is all set to return with the upcoming television show Mann Jogi. Co-starring Sabeena Farooq and Gohar Rasheed, the show will be released soon.

To keep the audience intrigued, the makers have been releasing back-to-back teasers. After dropping two promos, the team has now released another clip giving an insight into the intense scenes of Mann Jogi.

Makers release another teaser for Mann Jogi

The latest teaser shows Bilal Abbas Khan and Sabeena Farooq going somewhere on a cycle while a voiceover is heard saying, “Bachpan mein meri gend ek humsaye ki taraf chali gayi thi. Wapas nahi kar rahe the. Chaar logon ka sar, do baaju aur ek taang Tod kar ke wapas le kar aaya tha main. Wo toh fir bhi gend thi, yeh meri votti hai”

“(In my childhood, my ball went towards a neighbor. They were not returning it. I brought it back after beating them and breaking the bones of four people. I also broke two arms and a leg. It was still a ball, and she is my wife).”

Meanwhile, we see Gohar riding his jeep on the streets in search of Sabeena, who is with Bilal. The duo tries to hide, avoiding Gohar. The show promises a gripping story and intense drama.

Have a look at the teaser here:

More about Mann Jogi

Helmed by critically acclaimed Kashif Nisar, Mann Jogi marks the third collaboration of Bilal Abbas Khan and the director. Earlier, they worked together in Dumpukht-Aatish-e-Ishq and O Rangreza.

The upcoming series is written by Zafar Mairaj and is produced by the legendary Sultana Siddiqui. Undeniably, the excitement among the audience is palpable since the multiple teasers have left them at the edge of their seats. As per reports, Mann Jogi is in the final stages of production and will be released on Hum TV.

