Mann Jogi Episode 3 PROMO: Bilal Abbas Khan, Sabeena Farooq are planning to run away? Here's the truth

The latest promo of Pakistani drama Mann Jogi is out. Bilal Abbas Khan and Sabeena Farooq are seen having an intense discussion which is captivating fans as she confesses what she feels. Take a look at the latest promo right here.

The makers of Mann Jogi have released a new promo, ahead of airing episode 3. As seen in the promo, Sabeena Farooq who plays Aliya, is seen telling Bilal Abbas Khan, "Main wapas nai jaungi Ibrahim. (I will not go back Ibrahim.)" As the promo proceeds, it is seen that Sabeena is being hunted but is not found.

For the unversed, the Pakistani serial is touted around the subject of Halala. The utmost interesting part of the narration is how Aliya is seen getting decked up for her second nikah to Ibrahim. She is shown earlier married to her mu-bola bhai (someone like a brother). Ibrahim is shocked to know that he is expected to marry Aliya.

Talking more about Bilal's character, he is shown to be god-fearing while Shabbir, essayed by Gohar Rasheed, is shown as an evil character. An earlier promo released by the makers showed Bilal and Sabeena on a cycle while the voice behind said, "Bachpan mein meri gend ek humsaye ki taraf chali gayi thi. Wapas nahi kar rahe the. Chaar logon ka sar, do baaju aur ek taang Tod kar ke wapas le kar aaya tha main. Wo toh fir bhi gend thi, yeh meri votti hai."

"(When I was a child, my ball went to a neighbor’s place. They weren't returning it. I had to break four heads, two arms, and a leg to get it back. That was just a ball; this is about my wife.)"

Well, fans of Mann Jogi have already predicted that the Pakistani drama serial would be a blockbuster hit drama show in 2024. As soon as the first teaser was posted, fans could not keep calm and gave a lot of positive views related to the serial.

Talking more about Mann Jogi, it was directed by Kashif Nisar and was written by Zafar Mairaj. The serial has quality content which was loved by the masses and also marks the return of producer Sultana Siddiqui. She is known for her work in earlier drama serials like Marvi, Zara Si Aurat, and Fawad Khan's Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Watch the third episode of Mann Jogi only on Hum TV at 8 pm tomorrow.

