MC Stan-Abdu Rozik to Rubina Dilaik-Jasmin Bhasin; 6 Bigg Boss friendships that fizzled out after the show

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is known to be among the most popular and controversial reality shows that air on Indian Television screens. Over the years, the show has delivered 16 successful seasons, and each season was packed with entertainment, emotions, and a lot more exciting things. We have seen several celebrities participating in this controversial reality show and rising to fame. There have been numerous celebs who carved a space in the hearts of viewers by showcasing their genuine personalities in the show. Be it their arguments, way of expression, behavior, decency, or relationships with co-contestants, some contestants ticked all these boxes and simply impressed the audience.

In the show, we saw celebrities' rivalries, but above that, we have seen a solid connection between a few contestants who defined the meaning of friendship. However, some friendships sailed through all the thick and thin and set an example. But a few bonds couldn't survive the harsh world that fizzled out after the show.

Here are 6 Bigg Boss friendships that fizzled out after the show:

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan:

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan were a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and were close friends. They were a part of the 'mandali' along with the other 4 contestants- Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The mandali was famous for their strong bond, unbreakable friendship, and understanding and survived till the last despite facing backlash. However, now after a few days post the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan's friendship has hit rock bottom.

It all started when Abdu went live on his Instagram handle and revealed he is no longer friends with MC Stan. Abdu Rozik's team also released an official statement on his Instagram handle and made some shocking revelations accusing MC Stan of several things. In the statement, Abdu's team revealed how MC Stan disconnected Abdu's call, and ignored him and how MC Stan's management team disrespected and swore bad words at Abdu when he attended his concert in Bangalore. The statement had several other shocking revelations which proved that Abdu and MC Stan are now not on talking terms.

Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde:

Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde were among the closest friends in Bigg Boss 11 and were inseparable. The two were really close to each other but things went downhill between them in the Bigg Boss house. They often made headlines during their stint owing to their ugly spat. The two stopped talking to each other after the show ended.

Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi:

Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi also formed a great bond during their stint on the hit show Bigg Boss 11. They often stood for each other in the show against all and dished out major best friends forever goals. However, in a shocking turn of events, Luv unfollowed Hina post their stint in Bigg Boss 11. Hina was not familiar with this and while talking to the media, Hina reacted to the news and said, “Is it? I don’t know. But it’s okay yaar hojaata hai... hogaya hoga naaraz kisi baat pe... hojaata hai doston ke beech... Kya aap apne dost se naaraz hone par baat karna band nahi kar dete.. phir wapas baat karne lagte ho na... it's not a big deal... He's a buddy and will always remain one. (It happens between friends). However, they weren't seen together post their stint in the show.

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz:

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were a part of Bigg Boss 13 and were known as the Ram-Lakhan jodi of the season. The two shared a close bond, and fans would look up to them. However, with brewing competition in the show things hit rock bottom. The two never continued their friendship and were never seen together post their stint in the show. However, when Siddharth Shukla passed away, Asim stood by the late actor's family like an honest friend and was seen during his last rites. Asim was seen shattered at the crematorium at Sidharth's last rites.

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin:

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most popular actresses in the entertainment world. The two divas became best friends when Bigg Boss 14 began and even revealed that they live in the same building and have crossed parts every other day. However, things didn't land in the right place for Rubina and Jasmin, and they were often seen involved in a war of words. Soon their friendship ended after constant arguments. However, the two actresses are on cordial terms now but were not seen together much.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai:

Popular actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai knew each other before entering Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13. During their tenure in the show, Devoleena and Rashami shared a great bond, and it was quite visible on-screen. Both were close friends until the two entered as wild card entrants in Bigg Boss 15. In Bigg Boss 15, things got pretty rough between them due to which they had constant fights and spats in the show. Post their stint, Rashami and Devoleena were never seen together.

Speaking about the last season, Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1 and went off the air on February 12.

