Meet actor whose first marriage lasted 8 years, converted to Islam before secretly marrying Egyptian journalist and is now seen in a big reality show

In the glamorous TV world, numerous individuals bask in the glow of the media spotlight due to their contributions. However, certain actors choose to retreat from the public eye. Today, we are delving into the professional and personal life of an actor who was earlier known for being hot-headed. He recently made his comeback to showbiz with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18. Can you guess who we are talking about? Well, he is none other than Vivian Dsena.

Born in Ujjain, Vivian's mother is Hindu, and his father has Portuguese roots and is a Christian. The heartthrob has always been passionate about football. Talking about his acting career, Dsena first appeared in Kasamh Se. Later, he became one of the reputed and renowned personalities owing to his stint in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani as vampire Abhay Raichand. However, his popularity skyrocketed when he signed the dotted lines to play Rishabh Kundra in the romantic drama Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

The show featured Vivian Dsena opposite Drashti Dhami and their onscreen chemistry created magic among the audience. He earned widespread acclaim for his performances in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and the romantic drama Sirf Tum. Only recently he made his comeback to the television screens with Bigg Boss 18. In the premiere episode, the actor revealed that he rejected the Bigg Boss offer for 8 seasons and finally agreed to join the show as a contestant this year.

Well, it is not the first time that Dsena has marked his presence on reality shows. Before showing up in Bigg Boss 18, he was a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

In his personal life, the Madhibala actor married his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star, Vahbiz Dorabjee, in 2013. However, they filed for divorce in 2016, and it was finalized in 2021 when the couple finally parted ways. Later, Vivian converted to Islam and found love in a former Egyptian journalist, Nouran Aly. The two tied the knot in 2022 and have a daughter. It should be noted that Vivian changed his religion before his second marriage and adopted Islam.

