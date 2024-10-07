Bigg Boss 18 Twitter Reactions: Netizens hail Vivian Dsena's comeback; slam Shehzada Dhami's overconfidence

Bigg Boss Season 18 premiered on October 6 with Salman Khan as the host. The grand premiere episode of the show surprised many as an unexpected and interesting ensemble of contestants entered the grand house. After the first episode went live, netizens have now reacted to the premiere episode of the show.

On Twitter, netizens stated their opinions on their most and least favorite contestants from Bigg Boss 18. As the saying goes, "First impression is the last impression", audiences seem to have judged and understood the contestant's personality exactly by this phrase.

Among all the contestants, Vivian Dsena is one of the most loved television actors, who was away from the showbiz world for a long time. However, with Bigg Boss 18, the actor has made his comeback and has surprised all his fans. Vivian's unexpected comeback received immense love from the audience as they flooded Twitter praising him.

Take a look at tweets of netizens hailing Vivian Dsena's comeback:

While Vivian Dsena's return was praised, netizens aren't happy with actor Shehzada Dhami's approach. Several internet users took to Twitter to slam Shehzada's 'overconfidence'. For the unversed, Shehzada and Avinash Mishra entered together in Bigg Boss 18 house. While Avinash's patient and sensible behavior was loved by the audience, Shehzada didn't get the same reaction.

Here's what audience's think about Shehzada Dhami's behavior:

Before entering the Bigg Boss 18 house, Shehzada and Avinash had a brief interaction with host Salman Khan on the stage. During this, Shehzada narrated his previous work experience and explained how his past show's producer insulted him and misbehaved with him before sacking him from the show. As Shehzada told Salman this, Avinash, who was present there asked Shehzada to forget the past and start afresh.

While the drama has just begun, audiences will surely be treated with such unmissable moments from Bigg Boss 18. Led by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show began on October 6 with 19 contestants including one donkey.

