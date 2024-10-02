Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh get nostalgic about their pregnancy; recreate same PIC with parents-to-be Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka

Strong friendships are rare in the industry, and Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh and Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka's friendship is a standout example. The two couples have been friends for 20 years, demonstrating what real friendships look like. As Drashti and Neeraj are expecting a baby, Nakuul and Jankee recreated an image from their own pregnancy days with the parents-to-be.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj had taken a heartwarming photo with Jankee and Nakuul when they were expecting. Now, Nakuul and Jankee have recreated the same image with the expectant couple. In the original photo, Drashti was seen adoring Jankee's baby bump.

Similarly, in the new photo, Jankee switched places with Drashti and can be seen adoring Drashti's baby bump. Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta and Neeraj Khemka are all smiles as they pose behind the ladies in both snaps.

Take a look at Jankee Parekh's post here-

In the caption of this post, Jankee Parekh wrote, "20 years of friendship. From sharing heels, Jägers, coffees and dreams to now sharing parenting hacks and building families together. Swipe left for SAME SAME BUT DIFFERENT BUT SAME. Love you guys (heart emoticon)."

This heartfelt post received an overwhelming reaction from celebrities from the industry, fans and friends. Disha Parmar wrote, "Sooo cutee," on this post. Sushant Divgikr wrote, "This is beautiful," Ashish Chowdhry commented, "Aawwwwiiieeee cutesttt!!" Mini Mathur said, "this is the cutest then & now i’ve seen," and so on, the amazing comments continued.

For the uninformed, Drashti and Neeraj announced their pregnancy on social media on June 21, 2024, with a quirky video featuring their family. The duo will welcome their first child in October 2024. Drashti and Neeraj had tied the wedding knot in 2015.

Ever since Drashti announced this good news, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

The Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actress and Neeraj recently hosted a grand baby shower, which was attended by numerous celebrities like Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh, and many more. Speaking of the actress' baby shower, it consisted of dreamy white decor, and the backdrop of balloons turned out to be extremely pretty. Drashti wore a navy blue one-shoulder gown, giving her baby bump a perfect shape.

Workwise, Drashti Dhami has been part of several shows, such as Dill Mill Gayye, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and many others.

