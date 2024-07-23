Munawar Faruqui mocks Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh, says '07 days ke liye aaya tha'; his comment about Lovekesh Kataria is unmissable

Munawar Faruqui never fails to spark headlines with his controversial comments or remarks. The former Bigg Boss 17 winner has been actively sharing his opinions on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT 3. After taking a jibe at Adnaan Shaikh's sudden elimination from Anil Kapoor's show, now Munawar has indirectly mocked Faisal Shaikh's group and Lovekesh Kataria. Read to know how!

Munawar Faruqui's comment about Adnaan and Lovekesh:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Munawar Faruqui shared a post mocking Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestants. Firstly, taking a jibe at Adnaan Shaikh's eviction within 10 days, Munawar said, "Adnaan 07 days ke liye aaya tha...' Here, Munawar also mocked Faisal Shaikh's group 07.

In the same post, Munawar took a hilarious jibe at Lovekesh Kataria and said, "Kataria is my favorite from all contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi." For the uninformed, in the recent episode, Lovekesh hurt his nose in the swimming pool.

Sharing this post, the Bigg Boss 17 winner penned a cryptic caption which read, "Thala for reason! Khala for season!"

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's recent post:

Celebs react to Munawar's post:

This post of Munawar Faruqui received massive reactions from fans and celebrities. Suyyash Rai commented, "(laughing emoticons) No reham!" Surprisingly, Adnaan Shaikh also commented on Munawar's post and dropped "laughing emoticons". On the other hand, Falaq Naaz, Paras Kalnawat and Kishwer Merchant also liked Munawar's post.

Take a look at the comments here-

Speaking about his personal life, Munawar Faruqui recently tied the knot with, Mehzabeen Coatwala.

About Adnaan Shaikh's eviction:

Adnaan Shaikh entered Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 as a wild card contestant. However, after staying in the Anil Kapoor-led show for 10 days, he got eliminated. Speaking about his eviction, Bigg Boss assigned a task they had to balance on a see-saw for 13 minutes. Once they are done, they would have to ring the gong to let Bigg Boss know that the task is over.

The contestant who does not meet the time or exceeds it will be eliminated. Sana Sultan Khan and Adnaan Shaikh's journey ended on the show as they took more than 16 minutes to ring the gong.

