Munawar Faruqui’s recent photo with his ‘bhai gang’ featuring Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Prince Narula is unmissable

Munawar Faruqui never fails to grab eyeballs. Be it for his public appearances, professional endeavors, personal life, or social media posts, he surely knows how to remain in the limelight. The comedian’s popularity skyrocketed after he lifted the trophy of the biggest reality show in India, Bigg Boss 17.

Recently, Munawar shared a bunch of pictures from a joyous evening with his boy gang. The photos also featured his close friends from the industry Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar and Prince Narula.

Munawar strikes a pose with Aly, Abhishek and Prince

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Munawar Faruqui uploaded a series of frames giving a glimpse into his recent outings and date night with close buddies.

The first few portraits showcase the stand-up comedian’s memorable times from his Dubai trip. It has him enjoying at the theaters, chilling on the balcony, and posing in the car with a mosque in the backdrop.

The last visual in Munawar’s slew of pictures features him having a gala time with his boy gang. It sees him hanging out with Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar and Prince Narula.

The stars are acing their style games in casuals. While Munawar dons a dark-grey co-ord set, Aly is seen in a dual-shaded shirt paired with denim. Abhishek and Prince are spotted wearing plain hoodies with baggy-fit jeans.

In the caption space, the Bigg Boss 17 winner added quirky text. He penned, “Jitni durr meri baat jaane wali hai, Utni durr inki soch bhi nahi jayegi- munawar (Their thoughts will not go as far as my words will- munawar).”

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui’s Instagram post here:

Aly Goni identified with Munawar’s words and left a comment that read, “Duniya fake hai (the world is fake)”, followed by a face with tears of joy emoji. Abhishek Kumar too commented on the post and stated, “Whatta night (fire emoji). Cake cut krlio (cut the cake).”

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian, rapper and singer who garnered popularity for his stint on Lock Upp 1 and Bigg Boss 17. The internet personality emerged as the winner on both reality shows.

On the personal front, Munawar recently tied the knot for the second time with makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. He has a five-year-old son from his previous marriage.

