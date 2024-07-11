Munawar Faruqui takes sly jibe at Elvish Yadav: 'Kataria ke dosto ke nasib mei chakki peesna hi likha hai kya?'

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui finally commented about the ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT. As Elvish Yadav's close friend Lovekesh Kataria is a participant in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Munawar took a sly dig at his participation and Elvish's controversial personal life.

Apart from this, the stand-up comedian also commented on Vishal Pandey's contentious comment that was directed at Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika Malik.

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Elvish Yadav's controversial life:

Firstly, Munawar Faruqui took a dig at Vishal Pandey's controversial statement and said, "Vishal's team should post one sec reel, I will get HIT too..." Referring to Elvish Yadav being summoned by the ED in the Snake Venom case, Munawar said, "Kataria ke doston ke naseeb mai chakki peesna hi likha he kya?"

Once again, taking a sly jibe at Vishal, Munawar said, "I just hope biggboss don't play song "bhabhi tum khushiyon ka khazana" as morning alarm just to f**k around." Lastly, mocking Lovekesh Kataria, Munawar expressed, "Bet lagalo, yeh season Kataria hi jeetega. Bas Bet konse app pe lagani hai Yeh nahi pata..."

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's post here-

All you need to know about Munawar Faruqui's comments:

For the uninformed, Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav have been at loggerheads for a long time. Speaking about Munawar's comment on Elvish, the latter has been summoned by the Lucknow unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the snake venom case.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is asked to appear before ED for questioning on July 23 after he expressed his inability to appear on July 8, citing his foreign tour. Lovekesh Kataria, who is currently a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3, is Elvish's close friend.

Munawar then mocked Vishal Pandey as he got slapped by Armaan Malik for passing the "Bhabhi pasand hai" comment about Kritika Malik.

For the unversed, Payal Malik brought it up in front of everyone that Vishal made a statement about Kritika Malik. Vishal shared with Kataria that he felt guilty of something, and when the latter pressed him, Pandey said, "Bhabhi bohot sundar lagte hain. (Sister-in-law is very beautiful.)" And lastly, speaking about Lovekesh, Munawar took a dig at his participation.

Speaking about his personal life, Munawar Faruqui recently tied the knot with, Mehzabeen Coatwala.

