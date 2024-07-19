Paras Kalnawat shares candid PICS with 'family' ft Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra and Ashnoor Kaur; Fans react

Paras Kalnawat is a popular personality in the television industry. Apart from his acting chops in hit shows, the actor keeps treating fans by maintaining an active social media presence. Only recently, Paras shared a series of pictures with his dear friends, Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra, and other renowned figures. The pictures reflect their strong bond as the Anupamaa actor calls them 'family.' Let us have a look!

Paras Kalnawat shares frames with Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Paras Kalnawat shared several pictures with his brothers like friends Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui. We can also spot Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz, and Patiala Babes actor Ashnoor Kaur in the frame.

Captioning the post, the Kundali Bhagya actor mentioned, "They're family."

Have a look at the photos here:

Fans reactions' to Paras Kalnawat's latest post

Reacting to the candid pictures, one of the users wrote, "Karan and Paras brotherhood forever." Another one expressed, "Sab dost bhut sunder lg rhe h." Further, one of the comments read, "Hustlers back in the town."

For the unversed, Paras Kalnawat extended huge support to Munawar Faruqui when the stand-up comedian was locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Also, Karan Kundrra entered the house as a mentor to Munawar and gave him bits of important advice.

About Paras Kalnawat's works in the industry

Kalnawat began his career with modeling in 2016 and eventually ventured into acting. He made his television debut with the show titled Meri Durga. However, he rose to popularity after she signed the dotted lines to play Samar Shah in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. This particular role made him a household name. At the same time, Paras did numerous music videos, including Tere Naal Rehna, Akhaa Vich, and Baadal Barse.

Further, the actor went on to participate in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Meanwhile, the news of his exit from Anupamaa surfaced. As of now, Paras Kalnawat is winning hearts with his role as Rajveer opposite Adrija Roy in Kundali Bhagya.

