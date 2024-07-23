Did BB 17 winner Munawar Faruqui take a jibe at Bigg Boss OTT 3 evicted contestant Adnaan Shaikh? WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has been actively sharing his thoughts about the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. In the latest episode of Anil Kapoor's hosted reality show, two contestants, Sana Sultan Khan and Adnaan Shaikh, faced shocking and unexpected elimination.

For the uninformed, Adnaan Shaikh entered as a wild card contestant during last week's weekend ka vaar episodes and got eliminated within 10 days of staying inside the Bigg Boss house. Now, Munawar Faruqui has reacted to his sudden eviction.

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Adnaan Shaikh:

Taking a dig at Adnaan Shaikh, Munawar Faruqui shared an Instagram story wherein he said, "Doston, Bigg Boss mei mera dost aaya hai, please support karo..."

Meanwhile, there is a voice from behind who informs Munawar that Adnaan is evicted. Someone told Munawar, "Baahar ho gaya voh." Munawar expressed shock and asked, "Bahaar hogaya?" and the video ends.

Though Munawar Faruqui must be willing to support Adnaan Shaikh, this video looks like a jibe at Adnaan's short-lived journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Watch Munawar Faruqui's story here-

How did Sana Sultan and Adnaan Shaikh get evicted?

A task in pairs was assigned by Bigg Boss to all the contestants, where they had to balance on a see-saw for 13 minutes. Once they are done, they would have to ring the gong to let Bigg Boss know that the task is over. The contestant who does not meet the time or exceeds it will be eliminated. Sana Sultan Khan and Adnaan Shaikh's journey ended on the show as they took more than 16 minutes to ring the gong.

Advertisement

Apart from Adnaan Shaikh and Sana Sultan Khan, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulami Das, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Deepak Chaurasia have been evicted from Anil Kapoor's show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Speaking about Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: Umar Riaz reacts to political party demanding Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik's arrest over viral 'intimate video'