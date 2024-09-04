Munmun Dutta Net Worth: Car collection to income sources, find out how rich Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita is

Munmun Dutta aka everyone’s favorite Babita Ji won over everyone with not just her beautiful looks, but her sense of humor. The actress who started her career as a model is one of the most popular faces of the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While Dutta enjoys immense popularity, one question that often lurks in the minds of the viewers is how rich is the actress.

To address everyone's curiosity, we will explore Munmun Dutta’s net worth today. From her car collection to all sources of income, let’s find out how rich is she.

Munmun Dutta has been in the television industry for more than a decade now and has established herself as a household name. ETimes reported that the actress’s net worth has substantially increased over the years; from Rs 29 Crores in 2021 to Rs 40 Crores in 2023.

Reportedly, the actress charges between Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per episode. Besides her acting stints, the actress has other sources of income which include being a brand ambassador for several brands, modelling, and social media collaboration. This adds a significant chunk to her wealth.

She maintains an active presence on Instagram and continues to treat fans with regular posts of collaboration and shoots. She has more than 8 million followers on Instagram. Her YouTube channel boasts around 1.82 subscribers.

The successful actress also owns a swanky house in the heart of Mumbai worth Rs 1.80 Crores. Talking about her cars, she owns two vehicles - one Toyota Innova, priced at Rs 17 lakhs, and a Maruti Suzuki hatchback, priced at around Rs 10 lakhs.

Everyone’s favorite Babita ji also made an early debut in the television world with the sitcom Hum Sab Baraati, which also starred her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Dilip Joshi. She was only 17 years old when she made her acting debut. Before acting, she was exploring the world of modelling and she starred in many successful television commercials.

Dutta, who hails from the industrial town of Durgapur in West Bengal made her film debut with Kamal Haasan's film Mumbai Express. The model-turned-actress got her big break with the role of Babita Krishna Iyyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a role that she continues to ace.

