Murat Divitcioglu joins cast of Kizil Goncalar; Here’s everything you need to know about the Turkish actor

Renowned Turkish actor Murat Divitcioglu is set to make waves in the new season as he joins the cast of the much-anticipated TV series Kizil Goncalar. Divitcioglu will take on the role of Ustad, a character that promises to bring depth and intrigue to the story.

Kizil Goncalar, which translates to Red Rosebuds, is a gripping drama that weaves themes of love, ambition, and sacrifice into a compelling narrative. Known for its strong characters and emotional storytelling, the series has already garnered attention as one of the standout projects of the new season. The series which first aired in 2023 is currently in its second season.

Talking about Murat Divitcioglu, he was born in Istanbul on December 29, 1980. Murat Divitçioğlu has been a familiar face on Turkish television for years. He made his first on-screen appearance at a young age, but his big break came with the hit series Kardeslerim on ATV. His portrayal of Gokhan Cetin won widespread praise and marked a turning point in his career. Other TV series he is known for include Kasaba Doktoru and My Siblings.

Check out Divitcioglu's recent social media post below:

With a successful track record of delivering memorable performances, Divitcioglu is expected to add depth and nuance to Kizil Goncalar. As Murat Divitcioglu prepares to take on this new role, his fans are excited to see him in a fresh light. Known for his versatility and strong screen presence, his addition to the series Kizil Goncalar has heightened anticipation for the series.

For the unversed, the other cast members of the series include Ozcan Deniz as Levent Alkanli, Ozgu Namal as Meryem Tezel, Mert Yazicioglu as Cuneyd Gunes, Erkan Avci as Sadi Hudayi, Hazal Turesan as Beste Ozdemir Alkanli, and Mert Turak Naim Tezel, among others.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more updates as the drama unfolds!

ALSO READ: Love Hande Ercel? Here are her 5 unmissable Turkish dramas that are worth watching; Bambaska Biri to Sen Cal Kapimi