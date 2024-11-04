New parents Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka share FIRST glimpse with their baby girl as they extend Diwali wishes

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka are the new parents in town! This year Diwali was extra special for the celeb couple as they celebrated the festival with their newborn. It was October 22 when Drashti and Neeraj welcomed their first baby, a baby girl into their lives. Now, the duo has shared the first glimpse of their daughter on their social media handle with their fans as they extended Diwali wishes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Drashti Dhami shared a picture where she and Neeraj Khemka are seen posing while holding their munchkin. The duo is seen wearing ethnic outfits and are all smiles as they pose for the snaps. In the caption of this post, Drashti even mentioned she will possibly be late to all the parties as she is now a mother.

Drashti Dhami captioned, "Gonna be a little late for a while to all the parties! Nevertheless. Happy Diwali from me and mine and MINE. To you and your."

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka's first PIC with their daughter here-

This picture received immense love and a massive reaction as soon as Drashti Dhami shared this post. Celebrities showered their love on the newborn. Karan V Grover wrote, "Congratulations mommy daddy," Aashka Goradia said, "You are holding the biggest party there is sending love hugs and kisses," she further commented, "beautiful beautiful beautiful," Sehban Azim wrote, "duaen aur pyaar," and so on the comments continued. Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Gor also dropped heart emoticons on this post.

Take a look at celebs' comments here-

For those who don't know, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka got married in 2015. It was June 2024 when the couple revealed that they are set to embrace parenthood this year. The Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actress and Neeraj also hosted a grand baby shower, which was attended by numerous celebrities.

The duo then announced the arrival of their daughter with a note on October 22. Since then, the newborn has been receiving infinite love from fans and friends. Announcing the news of their baby girl's birth, the duo had captioned, "SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024."

On Television, Drashti Dhami played the lead role in several shows like Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and more.

