Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka welcome baby girl, actress drops adorable post; ‘Straight from heaven...’

Celeb couple Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka are on cloud nine as they have finally welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple embraced parenthood on October 22, 2024, and announced this joyous news to their fans through a social media post. The duo announced their pregnancy on June 21, 2024, with a quirky video featuring their family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Drashti Dhami posted an illustration announcing the arrival of their baby. The note read, "Straight from heaven, into our hearts. A whole new life. A whole new start. 22.10.24. She's Here. Elated Parents Drashti & Neeraj. Overjoyed Grandparents Suman- Prakash Khemka, Vibhuti Dhami." In the caption of this post, shw wrote, "SHE IS HERE 22.10.2024."

Take a look at Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka's post here-

As soon as this post was shared, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Yayyyy congratulations," Disha Parmar Vaidya commented, "Yayyy," Poojaa Gor commented, "Congratulations much love to all of you," and mom of two girls, Rubina Dilaik commented, "Wooopieeeeee."

Apart from them, Kishwer Merchant, Karan Tacker, Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sunayana Fozdar and many others congratulated the new parents and extended their warm wishes.

Speaking about their personal life, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka tied the wedding knot in 2015. After announcing their pregnancy in June 2024, the couple kept sharing glimpses of their pregnancy journey on social media. The Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actress and Neeraj also hosted a grand baby shower, which was attended by numerous celebrities like Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh, and many more.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Drashti Dhami impressed the audience by doing several fictional and non-fictional shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and many others.

Pinkvilla Team congratulates Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka on the arrival of their baby!!

ALSO READ: Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami's baby shower pictures are full of dreamy white decor and BFFs; Nakuul Mehta and others attend