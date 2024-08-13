Soon-to-be-mom Drashti Dhami DISPELS myth of staying inactive during pregnancy; inspires expectant mothers

Drashti Dhami will soon embrace motherhood, as the actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Neeraj Khemka. Through her social media posts, the mom-to-be is busting typical societal norms and rewriting pregnancy rules. Only recently, Madhubala fame shared an inspiring workout video, setting a powerful example for expectant mothers. While many people believe that it is a phase where one should rest, Drashti is making sure to prove otherwise.

Drashti Dhami drops workout video dismissing pregnancy stereotypes

On August 12, the soon-to-be mom dropped a clip of herself working out in the gym, thereby giving insight into her commitment to fitness. The video not only proves that Drashti Dhami is advocating exercise for pregnant women but is also a live example of how expectant mothers should stay active. In the clip, the actress is seen lifting a few weights and indulging herself in exercises that enhance the strength of the thigh muscles.

In the caption, she emphasized working out during pregnancy and asserted that it should be done under the supervision of a trained professional. Dismissing the stereotypes that pregnant ladies must only focus on consuming healthy meals and should not lift weights, the Geet Hui Sabse Parayi fame wrote, "Baby on the way 9–12 mahine ki chutti from working out? I don’t think so! We’ve all heard, “bhaari wazan nahi uthao”, “bass ab aaram karo, khao piyo…”—- but it doesn’t have to be that way!"

Advertisement

Further, Drashti pointed out that staying active can minimize the risk of complications during pregnancy. "In fact, exercise is not dangerous for your baby. There is evidence that active women are less likely to experience problems in later pregnancy and labour," she added.

Reflecting on the benefits of engaging in an exercise regime and physical activity, she mentioned that working out leads to increased energy, less weight gain during pregnancy, preparation for the physical demands of labor, a boost in the baby’s neuromotor skills, faster recuperation after delivery, and reduced back and pelvic pain.

Lastly, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress stressed that every pregnancy is different. She advised expectant mothers to consult with a doctor and training professionals before adopting any kind of workout routine.

Take a look at her post:

So, the moms-to-be can take inspiration from Drashti Dhami, who is trying to stay active and fit while enjoying her pregnancy phase. However, in any case, proper consultation with the doctor must be done to ensure safety.

Advertisement

Fans' reactions to Drashti Dhami's clip

Soon after Drashti Dhami shared the video, the comment section overflowed with fans' reactions. Calling the actress 'best,' one of the fans expressed, "You have always been the best actress, the best wife, the best friend, and now you will be the best mother." Another user wrote, "We are proud of you, my queen, because you are always strong. You really prove your strength in everything, my star." Further, a comment read, "strong woman. You will be a great mother. I'm looking forward to your baby being born."

Not only this, but many celebrities reacted to the video, too. Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji, while Aditi Dev Sharma also commented.

When did Drashti Dhami announce pregnancy?

The actress announced her pregnancy on June 14 with her husband, Neeraj Khemka. The couple posted a heartwarming video in which their family members were also a part of this special announcement. They will welcome their first child in October 2024.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actress penned, "It is CRAZY how much LOVE you can have for someone you haven’t even MET Can’t wait for you OCTOBER 2024."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Pregnant Drashti Dhami hits gym in style; Mouni Roy and others REACT