Nakuul Mehta's excitement over Drashti Dhami expecting her first child is a testament to their great friendship; 'Can’t wait to...'

Drashti Dhami is all set to embrace motherhood and recently had her baby shower ceremony. It was attended by her family members and close friends, including Sunayna Fozdar. Now, Nakuul Mehta has shared a candid picture from the ceremony with the mom-to-be and penned a heartwarming note. The Ishqbaaz fame mentioned how Drashti and Neeraj have taken adulting to the next level.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul Mehta posted a selfie with the Madhubala fame. It is followed by another million-dollar frame. It shows the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor and his wife, Jankee, striking a pose alongside the parents-to-be couple. Defining his friendship with Drashti and reflecting on their bond, Nakuul wrote, "Finally showered and showed up to celebrate the life and times of someone I’ve known for all my adult life @dhamidrashti and @khemkaniraj who now have taken adulting to the next level of deciding to act as adults to an incoming non adult!"

Mehta added, "The message said, ‘Baby Shower’. I read it as ‘Baby, Shower’… and since it’s a rare thing we took a picture to document it! Can’t wait to continue this celebration with our growing fams."

Take a look at the post here:

Drashti Dhami and Nakuul Mehta are BFFs of the tinsel town. The two share a great bond of friendship and often treated fans with their funny and dance videos.

Advertisement

Speaking of the actress' baby shower, it consisted of dreamy white decor and the backdrop of balloons turned out to be extremely pretty. Drashti wore a navy blue one shoulder gown, giving her baby bump a perfect shape. As she posed for pictures with her friends and close ones, Drashti's special moments with her husband Neeraj from the event were too cute to miss.

For the uninformed, Drashti and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, announced their first pregnancy with a fun video featuring their family members. The couple will welcome the new member of their family in October 2024. The Geet Huyi Sabse Parayi actress posted a video busting stereotypes about expecting mothers exercising and working out, which received appreciation from many.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka's Drashti Dhami makes the most of her pregnancy by doing THIS activity; Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta react