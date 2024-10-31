Newly married Surbhi Jyoti prepares her first rasoi for husband Sumit Suri, glows in purple anarkali; See PICS

Love is in the air for celebrity couple Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri! The couple tied the knot on October 27 with their close friends and family. After all the grand pre-wedding and wedding festivities, it's now time for the post-wedding rituals. Today, Surbhi prepared her first rasoi, a part of the wedding ritual. The first rasoi is a meal cooked by the new bride for the first time at her husband's home.

As new Surbhi Jyoti celebrated this ritual with her husband, Sumit Suri, today, she dropped a few glimpses of it on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Surbhi shines in a beautiful purple Anarkali as she prepares halwa as part of her first rasoi. Her makeup is subtle, and her hair is styled in a ponytail.

While there are a few candid shots, we can also see Sumit admiring Surbhi and relishing the halwa she made. Sharing these photos, Surbhi captioned, "पहली रसोई।"

Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's post here-

As Surbhi shared this post, her friends commented on her pictures, complimenting the new bride. Vahbiz Dorabjee commented, "Awwww meri pyaari dulhan," Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Haaaye sursuri," Anjali Anand said, "Gorgeous as ever," Rithvikk Dhanjani and a few others also reacted to this post.

While the two were dating for a long time, they kept their relationship private until recently. On October 26, Surbhi confirmed the rumors of her marriage by dropping pictures from their mehendi ceremony. She made her relationship official and then posted all the snaps from her wedding functions.

Speaking about their marriage, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri had a dream wedding on October 27. Mehendi, haldi, sangeet, wedding and reception, all the pre and post-wedding functions were conducted at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Their wedding was attended by several close friends of Surbhi, such as Asha Negi, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kishwer Merchant, Suyash Rai, Vishal Singh and a few others.

Workwise, Surbhi Jyoti is among the most well-known actresses in the telly industry. The actress became a household name after playing the lead role in Qubool Hai. She essayed the role of Zoya Farooqui and won hearts with her performance. She even starred in other shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Naagin 3, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and more.

