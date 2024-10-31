Diwali 2024: Mom-to-be Shraddha Arya’s festival is ‘very special’ this year; Asha Negi, Ankita Lokhande, and others wish fans

Diwali is here and every corner of our homes and streets is lit up with lights and candles. This festival brings families and friends together. Our favorite celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their Diwali celebrations. For Shraddha Arya, the mom-to-be, this year is extra special. Let’s take a look at the Diwali wishes the celebrities shared for their fans.

On October 30, Shraddha Arya took to social media to post a series of pictures featuring her and her husband, Rahul Nagal in their traditional best. The pictures she posted show the outfit that she wore on Ektaa Kapoor’s Diwali bash. The mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in a bright yellow saree.

The last few photos in the series feature her posing with Hina Khan, Mahira Sharma, Ektaa Kpaoor, and her favorite, Vinny Arora. She uploaded the post with the caption, “This Diwali is Indeed very Special.”

Check out Shraddha Arya’s pictures below:

Asha Negi shared a video of her wearing an ethnic suit and walking amidst hanging flowers. It is from Surbhi Jyoti’s wedding. Using the lovely clip, she wished her fans on Diwali. She wrote, “Just like this video, life mein कितनी भी उलझनें आयें Always come out happier, prettier and sassier..Ok! Happy Diwali! Love and light always!”

Here’s Asha Negi’s post:

Popular celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain set some strong couple goals as the two posed for the frame. The second pictures shows Viku kissing Manku as the latter smiles. They wished their fans, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali from ME and MINE to all of you out there.”

Check out Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Diwali wish below:

Actress Sonyaa Ayoddhya shared a thoughtful note as she wrote about how Diwali teaches us to embrace the light. Along with the picture, she also penned a Diwali wish for her fans. “I hope this Diwali… it’s not just bright on the outside. I hope you find the light within. May this Diwali lead you from ignorance to wisdom, from despair to hope, and from darkness to illumination,” posted the actress.

Indira Krishna, who is currently seen in the serial Durga posted a picture of Goddess Kali and wrote, “Wish u all a v happy deepavali ..let truth and honesty prevail..May each household be filled with abundance may the mother nature be clean by all of us..protect ur earth as much as u protect urself..,protect each daughter..Have a beautiful day ..rise and shine.”

