PICS: Surbhi Jyoti twirls in shimmery lehenga on reception night with Sumit Suri; Fans say, ‘Nazar utar liyo’

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot to her longtime beau, Sumit Suri in a dreamy affair in Uttarakhand. Their intimate wedding bash was attended by their closest friends and family members. Jyoti has been actively treating netizens to pictures of her wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. Now, she dropped the photos from the reception.

On October 30, Surbhi Jyoti took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures from the reception night. For the special evening, the actress chose a gorgeous champagne color heavily embellished lehenga, while her husband Sumit Suri suited up. The newlyweds uploaded the pictures with the caption, “Cheers to Forever.”

Check out Surbhi Jyoti’s photos below:

The pictures uploaded by the Qubool Hai actress also feature her actors Kishwer Merchantt, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Vishal Singh, and Aaryamann Sseth, among their other friends. They have been by Jyoti’s side since the pre-wedding ceremonies. Most of them reshared the reception photos with the caption that it was a crazy night.

One of the photos shows the actress twirling, flaunting her lehenga as her husband looks adorable at her. Another one shows everyone dancing while Rithvikk and a few others lying on the dance floor. Kishwer Merchantt commented on the post, “If I would have missed being in the pics , I would be super sad.”

Fans of the actress were delighted to see the reception pictures. They expressed their happiness and wrote, ”Nazar utar liyo, forever begins!” Another commented, “Awwww. Find a man who looks at you how sumit looks at surbhi! In all the wedding functions pics!!!”

For those who came late, Surbhi and Sumit tied the knot on October 27, 2024, at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Committed to sustainability and a deep connection with nature, the wedding incorporated several unique and eco-friendly rituals. The celebrations honored the five elements of nature: earth, water, fire, air, and space. Before the big day, the couple had several pre-wedding functions like mehendi, haldi and sangeet.

Pinkvilla wishes Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri a happy married life!

