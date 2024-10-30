Surbhi Jyoti shares PICS with Sumit Suri from their sangeet ceremony filled with love, joy and unforgettable memories

Newly married couple Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are finally hitched forever. Their wedding and pre-wedding festivities were celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and joy in the presence of their family and close friends. Surbhi and Sumit had several pre-wedding celebrations, including mehendi, haldi, and sangeet. Now, the actress has dropped a few more unseen snaps from her sangeet ceremony.

On October 29, Surbhi Jyoti took to her social media handle and dropped a few snaps from her sangeet celebration. Twirling in heavily embellished royal blue sharara, Surbhi looked extremely beautiful on her sangeet night. Meanwhile, Sumit donned an orange kurta set for this pre-wedding event. Dance, love and laughter filled the air as the duo had a blast with their family and friends. Sharing these photos, Surbhi wrote, "Rhythms of joy, beats of love...Sangeet night."

Take a look at PICS from Surbhi Jyoti's sangeet night:

After these snaps were shared, celebrities like Arti Singh, Asha Negi and a few others showered their love on the couple.

Speaking about Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's love tale, the couple have been dating for a long time now. The couple first met during the shoot of a music video titled Haanji- The Marriage Mantra. In this album, the duo were paired opposite each other. While Surbhi was the bride in the song, Sumit was the groom. Soon, the couple fell in love in real life and started dating.

While the couple were supposed to get married in March 2024, their wedding got postponed as their desired location wasn't available. On October 27, 2024, Surbhi and Sumit tied the wedding knot at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Committed to sustainability and a deep connection with nature, the wedding incorporated several unique and eco-friendly rituals. The celebrations honored the five elements of nature: earth, water, fire, air, and space. Before the big day, the couple had several pre-wedding functions like mehendi, haldi and sangeet.

Their wedding was attended by several close friends of Surbhi such as Asha Negi, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kishwer Merchant, Suyash Rai and so on.

Speaking about Surbhi Jyoti's stint on Television, the actress starred in several shows such as Kach Diyan Wanga, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3 and more.

