Yuvika Chaudhary is a happy mom-to-be in this new video as she enjoys her pregnancy phase; Check out

Yuvika Chaudhary is going to embrace motherhood soon. She is currently taking pleasure in her pregnancy phase. The actress, who is also a social butterfly, keeps on engaging fans with her fun-filled videos and gorgeous pictures.

Recently, Yuvika shared a video which speaks volumes of how happy she is at the present moment. The brief clip gives a glimpse into the diva’s delightful mood.

Yuvika Chaudhary’s post

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Yuvika Chaudhary uploaded a snippet wherein she is seen showing off her killer moves.

The one second reel features the mom-to-be in a white-colored mini dress. She is looking beautiful in the outfit which she has accessorized with a pair of shades and a cross body bag. The video depicts Yuvika in a cheerful mood and she surely seems to be on cloud nine after announcing pregnancy last month.

In the caption space, the Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji actress penned, “Let's go with trend.”

Here’s a look at Yuvika Chaudhary’s Instagram post:

A few days back, Bigg Boss 9 couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula posted a clip giving a peek into their pregnancy phase. It shows the duo enjoying quality time together. They are seen taking leisure walks in the rain and having food together in the adorable snippet. Yuvika is also spotted flaunting her cute little baby bump.

About Yuvika Chaudhary

Yuvika Chaudhary started her journey in the world of entertainment with Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj in 2004. She made her television debut in 2005 with Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani. After doing music albums and ads, the actress got a break in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om.

Yuvika further grabbed eyeballs for her stint on Bigg Boss 9 where she met and fell in love with her now husband Prince Narula. After dating for a while, the pair tied the knot in 2018. They also participated in Nach Baliye 9 together.

After a lot of speculations regarding their pregnancy, Prince finally confirmed that Yuvika is expecting last month with an adorable frame. He also expressed his feelings through a long note alongside the unique photo. The anchor revealed crying while seeing the scans.

