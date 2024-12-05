OPINION: Why are Indian audiences still hooked to reality TV shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies, etc?

Reality television has grown into a major phenomenon in India. From talent shows to survival-based competitions, reality TV caters to a wide range of interests. But what is it about these shows that captures the hearts of millions?

Love it or hate it, you have to admit that you cannot ignore reality television shows. Even though every other person you meet rants about Bigg Boss being a mindless show, you will still find different forms of content related to it all over the internet. So, why watch a show that you have every reason to hate? Let’s dive into the reasons today and understand why Indian audiences are so drawn to reality television.

7 reasons why Indian audiences still love reality TV shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies, etc

1. A mix of drama and authenticity

Reality TV strikes a balance between raw, unscripted moments and entertaining drama. Shows like Bigg Boss are unpredictable, offering real emotions and spontaneous reactions. Audiences feel connected because these moments mirror life’s unpredictability, even if a little drama is added for effect.

To gain TRPs, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss makes contestants fight with each other, abuse each other and even stoop to the level of getting into physical altercations. Over the last few seasons, there have been many instances when the housemate broke the rules, but no action was taken against them.

Another aspect that is too important to discuss is bringing up the personal issues of contestants to gain viewership. In the previous season, Bigg Boss 17, contestant Munawar Faruqui was made to address his relationships and love life on national television.

2. Relatable characters and aspirational dreams

Reality TV often showcases everyday people with big dreams. Whether it’s a singer on Indian Idol, a dancer on Dance India Dance, or a contestant dreaming big in Kaun Banega Crorepati audiences relate to their struggles and root for their success. These stories inspire viewers, making them feel that success is achievable for anyone who works hard.

Besides, these shows provide platforms for everyday individuals to take a step toward their dreams. There are many celebrities, like Neha Kakkar, Raghav Juyal, Rahul Vaidya, Manisha Rani, Prince Narula and Uorfi Javed, to name a few who rose to fame after participating in reality television shows. Viewers take pride in supporting these budding talents and witnessing their rise to fame.

3. Emotion-driven narratives

Indian reality shows often highlight contestants’ personal journeys, adding emotional depth. Stories of financial struggles, family support, and sacrifices tug at the audience’s heartstrings. Viewers not only watch for entertainment but also feel invested in the contestants’ lives and victories.

Additionally, there is the factor of cultural connect. India’s rich diversity is beautifully represented in reality shows. Programs like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Super Singer feature contestants from different states, singing in multiple languages and bringing regional flavors to the forefront. This cultural representation resonates with viewers from all walks of life.

4. Celebrity factor

Having celebrities as judges or hosts adds glamour to reality TV. Whether it’s Salman Khan on Bigg Boss or Shilpa Shetty Kundra India’s Got Talent or Dance Deewane, their presence draws viewers who admire them. Celebrities also provide credibility, making audiences feel the show is worth watching.

5. Social media amplification

Reality TV thrives on social media buzz. Highlights, memes, and controversies from shows often trend online, keeping discussions alive beyond TV screens. Social platforms like Twitter and Instagram allow fans to share their opinions and polls, creating a sense of community among viewers. While the contestants fight among themselves inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, their fan bases fight on social media against each other.

Also, unlike scripted shows, reality TV allows viewers to participate directly. Voting for contestants on shows like Bigg Boss or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa makes audiences feel like they have a say in the outcome. This interactive experience keeps them engaged and loyal to their favorite programs. Through voting, they can decide the fate of the contestants.

6. Gossip and controversies

Indian audiences love drama, and reality TV often delivers it in spades. From heated arguments in the Bigg Boss house to shocking eliminations in Khatron Ke Khiladi, controversies keep people talking. The off-screen gossip surrounding contestants only adds to the intrigue.

Talking about controversies, in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar stirred up a controversy resulting in the former's elimination from the show. It kept the viewers engaged for months.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Ravi Kishan, who hosts the special segment Hay Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiya Garda Uda Denge on Fridays, shared, “Everyone enjoys peeking into their neighbor's windows. We become alert whenever there’s a fight in the neighborhood, we enjoy these things. That is what human nature is. People are interested to know divorce stories. So, Bigg Boss will continue to enjoy popularity among viewers.” And I agree with him.

7. Escapism in everyday lives

For many viewers, reality TV is a break from routine. It offers entertainment that doesn’t require much effort to follow, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. The mix of humor, drama, and suspense provides a complete package for entertainment.

Viewers immerse themselves in the lives of their favorite celebrities to forget their own worries. Also, reality shows like Bigg Boss offer an unfiltered side of these celebrities to the viewers.

Final thoughts on popularity of reality TV shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies, etc

Reality TV thrives on its ability to connect with audiences on multiple levels— emotionally, culturally, and interactively. Whether it’s the relatable contestants, the celebrity factor, or the thrill of competition, these shows offer something for everyone. Reality TV provides a perfect blend of entertainment, inspiration, and escapism, making it a favorite among Indian viewers.

