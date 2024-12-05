Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: ‘Ek time pe alcoholic ho gaya tha’, reveals Karan Veer Mehra; also talks about his failed relationships

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction

Bigg Boss 18 is currently in week 9 and viewers believe few contestants are still playing safe, hiding their real personality from the world. To give the contestants a reality check and bring out their true personality, a few famous journalists will enter the Bigg Boss 18 house tonight. Contestants will face tough questions about their personal life. One of the promo reveals Karan Veer Mehra being questioned about his dark past.

The promo shows Saurabh Dwivedi asking Karan Veer Mehra, “Alcohol mein shanti talash karne lage? (You turned to alcohol.)” The actor reveals, “Ek time pe alcoholic ho gaya tha mein. (At one point, I became an alcoholic).”

Further the interviewer questions him about his relationships and says that he has been labelled ‘toxic’ in relationships. To this, Karan replies, “Takleef is baat ki hoti hain ki do logon ke zindagi mein nahi hota toh sahi rehta. (I feel disturbed about the fact that if two people were not involved, it would have been better.)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo featuring Karan Veer Mehra here:

The interviewer then asks the Bigg Boss 18 contestant how long he will continue to act, because the real personality is bound to be out sooner or later.

The promo featuring Karan Veer Mehra is uploaded with the caption, “Karan Veer par utthe kuch teekhe sawaal. Kya woh de paayega unke jawaab? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

For the unversed, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner has been married twice, both of which ended up in divorce. His first marriage was to childhood sweetheart Devika, and later he found love in television actress, Nidhi Seth.

In many interviews, the actor has opened up about his failed marriages, battling alcoholism and depression.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

