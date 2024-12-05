Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant says she wants to get fit like Amitabh Bachchan after she turns 50; host’s witty response leaves everyone in splits

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 brings contestants from every walk of life that serve as an inspiration to viewers. In the latest episode, a contestant from Bengaluru who runs a bakery and is also a passionate yoga practitioner engaged in an interesting conversation with the host, Amitabh Bachchan.

The contestant talks about learning yoga and practicing it daily. She shares, "After doing yoga, you will rarely have cramps because we continually focus on our breath so there is never shortage of oxygen." Amitabh Bachchan reveals he also does yoga, but that hasn't benefited him.

However, the contestant disagrees with him and praises Big B's fitness level at his age. She says, "I never ask anything from god. I always thank God for everything I've received, but I'd like to say one thing that after I turn 50, all I will ask for is to be physically and mentally fit like you."

This makes the host laugh and say, “Kya, majboori hain humein. Naukri milni chahiye, aur kya? (It’s a compulsion for me. I should get work, nothing else.)”

Watch the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo below:

Later, the promo shows the contestant's chair getting stuck as she can't rotate it to face the screens. The host gets up to help her and jokes that she should have treated him with treats from her bakery.

Talking about the popular quiz-based show, many celebrities have graced the 16th season so far: Vidya Balan, Vikrant Massey, Aamir Khan, and his son Junaid, Varun Dhawan, to name a few. Most recently, Big B's son, Abhishek Bachchan, appeared on the show with director Shoojit Sircar for the promotions of their upcoming film. In the episode, Abhishek Bachchan revealed the fun habits of his father. On several occasions, Big B keeps the audience entertained with interesting revelations from his life.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and also streams on Sony LIV.

