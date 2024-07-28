Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Media grills Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik for cheating on Payal; 'Daayan bhi saath ghar chodkar vaar karti hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently in its final week and now the game is set to get even more entertaining as the remaining contestants on the show will be seen facing fiery questions by media through a press conference. As per the new promo, the media professionals will ask many pointed questions to Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik regarding polygamy. The duo will try their best to defend themselves.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Kritika Malik accused of breaking the girl code

In one of the most awaited sessions of press conferences inside the Bigg Boss house, the media professionals will be seen asking controversial questions to the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3. A journalist asks Kritika Malik about falling in love with her friend's husband. Kritika is seen defending herself as she said, "Mai maanti hu mujhe pyaar hua, har kisiko pyaar hota hai. (I agree I fell in love but everybody falls in love).

The journalist retorted saying, "Kritika, Daayan bhi saath ghar chodkar vaar karti hai". (Kritika, even the worst person doesn't eye their close ones' happiness).

Armaan Malik on cheating on his first wife Payal Malik

When asked about cheating being a choice, Armaan answered stating that if it was a choice, he would have left one among Payal and Kritika. When asked what his relationship with his wives is called, he mentioned that some relations don't have any name.

More about Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik's relationship

As revealed by Payal Malik on Bigg Boss OTT 3 sets, Kritika was her best friend and she invited her to her son Chiku's birthday party. Pictures were clicked at the party and Kritika wanted the same, when she asked Payal about the snaps, she gave her Armaan's number and asked her to take the pictures from her 'jiju'.

After a few days, Kritika stayed at Payal's house because of unforeseen circumstances. After staying there for six days, she fell in love with Armaan, and the duo got married.

Payal further revealed that she was devastated by Armaan and Kritika's betrayal and opposed their relationship for more than a year. However, after Payal realized that she had nowhere to go (considering she eloped from her house to get married to Armaan), she decided to adjust and accept Armaan and Kritika's marriage.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand finale is set to take place on August 2, 2024. After Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey's eviction, the show has contestants like Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, Sana Makbul and Lovekesh Kataria left to compete for the winner's trophy.

