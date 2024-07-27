Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode Update, July 27: Goli returns to Gokuldham society with Sakharam

The episode begins with Sodhi talking to Happy on the phone and Happy asking Sodhi what to do next. Sodhi asks Happy to cut the call. Then, Bhide says that Sakharam again got stolen. At that point, Dr. Hathi asks Bhide what he means by Sakharam again getting stolen. He corrected Bhide by saying that Goli did not steal Sakharam the first time; rather, he took it along with him.

Bhide asksTaarak to call Chalu Pandey and ask him to find Sakharam

Then, Bhide asked Taarak to call Chalu Pandey and tell him to find Sakharam, to which Taarak told Bhide that he could also call Chalu Pandey. Bhide then replied to Taarak by saying that his request would be more in-depth since he is a writer.

Thereafter, Taarak said that in that sense Popatlal should call and talk to Chalu Pandey since he is a journalist. Popatlal dodged it by saying that if it's about adding value to the request, then Bhide should be talking to Chalu Pandey because he is a teacher, and his Sakharam is lost.

Dr. Hathi asks Komal to make breakfast for everyone

Jethalal immediately responded to Popatlal’s statement by saying that it is him because of whom the entire chaos has been created. If he had not sent Goli with Sakharam, Goli would have brought back breakfast, and everybody would have had food by now.

At that very moment, Dr. Hathi apologizes to everyone, saying that because of him, nobody in society has been able to have breakfast. Then he asks Komal to make breakfast for everyone. Champaklal then stops Komal and tells Hathi that until Goli returns, nobody will have breakfast.

At that moment, Bhide calls Chalu Pandey and says that Sakharam is missing, and they must now find both Goli and Sakharam. Chalu Pandey gets irritated and tells Bhide they should be a little careful, as they sometimes lose their child and sometimes their Sakharam. Chalu Pandey also tells them that until the police find Sakharam and Goli, Bhide, or any society members, they must not lose anything.

A major surprise unfolds when Goli arrives at Gokuldham Society

Right after that, Goli comes with Sakharam and is stopped at the gate. Some other society members come and ask Goli where he was and that the society is stressed about where he has been. Goli tells the person not to worry, as once he enters society, everything will be fine. Then he gets off Sakharam, comes in, stands at the gate, and looking at the camera, starts giving his gratitude speech.

In the speech, he thanks the audience for their immense love and support. He also thanks the show's producer, Mr. Asit Kumar Modi, for trusting him with the character. Then, some snippets of Khush Shah’s journey are shown.

It was also shown that the entire show team had cut a cake to bid him farewell. Khush Shah gets a bit emotional and says to everyone that he will make all of them proud. With this, Khush Shah ends his 16-year journey with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. The actor changes, and then the story continues.

Chalu Pandey arrives at the society and gets irritated

Goli enters the society riding Sakharam. Everyone is surprised and happy. Komal and Hathi hug Goli while Bhide checks his Sakhrama and then asks about the rearview mirror, which was broken earlier but is now repaired. Right at that time, Chalu Pandey arrives at the society with his team, and then he gets a little irritated, saying that when they found Goli and Sakharam, why did they not inform him by saying that Goli and Sakhram came back?

One of the constables then says they have filed a fake case and should be arrested on that allegation. Right then, the society members say that Goli and Sakharam are missing and have just returned. They accept their mistake of not informing Chalu Pandey and apologize.

After that, Chalu Pandey asked Goli where he had taken Sakharam and why he had left him in the middle of the road. Right at that moment, they heard clouds rumbling. Goli said that he would tell the entire story inside the clubhouse since it was going to rain in a few minutes.

Chalu Pandey refuses to have breakfast

Tapu Sena takes all the breakfast and puts it on the table inside the clubhouse. Chalu Pandey asks about the things that are kept on the table, to which Hathi says that they had planned a special breakfast for the society members.

Then, as Chalu Pandey proceeds to ask Goli to tell the story, Jethalal asks Chalu Pandey whether they can listen to the story while having breakfast. Chalu Pandey refuses to have breakfast and says that he will listen to Goli first.

Goli saves an old man, meets with an accident

Goli then reveals that while he was on his way, he met with an accident. A car was coming from the opposite side, and an old man was riding his bicycle in front of Goli. As the car driver was looking at his phone, he hit the old man, leading him to fall to the ground and get injured. While Goli was coming from behind the old man, he had to take a turn and stop Sakharam, due to which the left rear view mirror broke.

Goli receives blessings from everyone

He then takes the old man to the hospital and asks the doctor to do his dressing. When he tries to pay the auto driver for bringing him and the old man to the hospital, the auto driver refuses to take the charges. Then Goli calls the old man’s son. He arrives and thanks Goli for saving his father’s life. The old man blesses Goli. After listening to the story, all the society members praise him. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Sony LIV

