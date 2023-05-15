Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: All about the upcoming twists and turns in these 4 popular shows

Content is king! Our Indian TV show makers know the mantra and ardently follow it to deliver fresh and entertaining content to the viewers. Be it sitcoms, romcoms, or simply a reality show, each show holds the power to deliver the best to the audience, and only a few manage to win the hearts of the viewers. The audience is often curious to know what is going to happen in the forthcoming episodes of their favorite shows. Thus, we bring you a list of the upcoming twists and turns that you can expect in your favorite shows.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna has been doing magic on-screens. The show has glued the eyeballs of a massive number of viewers to its engaging content and promises to do so in the forthcoming episodes as well. Speaking about the ongoing track, Anupamaa has signed a contract with her dance guru Malti Dev and will soon fly to America for 3 years to complete her training from her guru maa. Anupamaa decides to leave her responsibilities behind and live her dream. On the other hand, the Shahs are prepping for Samar and Dimpy's wedding, which is planned to happen next month.

Now as per the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, things will get dramatic when Anuj comes to attend Dimpy and Samar’s wedding. It will be seen Samar shocks everyone by telling them that Anuj promised him that he will attend his wedding but will come along with Choti Anu and Maaya. After hearing this, Anupamaa will try to be unaffected by this news, but she will somehow lose control of her emotions and feel cheated by Anuj.

Anupamaa will then meet Anuj unexpectedly, and Anuj will try to touch her to talk to her. But Anupama will snap at him strangely and slap him in front of everyone as she feels that Anuj no longer has the right to touch her as he isn’t her husband anymore. Anupama will see guilt in Anuj’s eyes but will still not ask him about leaving her stranded like that. It will be interesting to see whether Anuj convinces Anupamaa by telling his side of the story or whether Anupamaa decides to go to America to fulfill her dream.

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is another popular longest-running show that has successfully hooked the attention of viewers for a very long time. Be it a sudden generation leap or shocking twists, the show has a dedicated fan following who showers immense love on the show and the actors. Starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni, and Karishma Sawant in pivotal roles, the show has been revolving around an interesting plot currently.

At present, Abhimanyu and Akshara fight against each other for Abhir's custody. Currently, Abhimanyu’s lawyers make fun of Abhinav’s financial situation as he is just a tourist driver. This hurts Abhinav and Akshara’s feelings as Abhinav realizes that he is not good enough for Abhir.

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Singhania's family would make an entry into Akshara and Abhinav's life. For the unversed, Singhania is Akshara's mom Naira's maternal family. Akshara and Abhinav will get overwhelmed to see this many relatives. Aarohi, on the other hand, feel disconnected as they are Naira’s family. It will be seen that Singhania's looking for a partner for their new business and offering the partnership to Abhinav. Akshara gets excited as Abhinav finally gets a huge opportunity in his life. It will be interesting to see whether Abhinav accepts the partnership or not.

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been leaving no stone unturned to feed engaging content to the audience. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in lead roles. Speaking about the current plot of the show, it is seen that Sai and Satya get married, and Virat is devastated after seeing their marriage. It was seen that Pakhi realizes that Virat doesn't love her, and she leaves Chavan Niwas forever. It was also seen Bhavani Chawan and Amba are at loggerheads and often argue for Satya and Sai.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it will be seen that Satya seems to be falling in love with Sai. Every day, some incidents leave Satya attracted toward Sai. Be it seeing her happy or be it seeing her taking a stand for his mother, Amba Bai against Bhavani Kaku and the Chavans, Satya seems to be growing fonder of Sai. It will be interesting to see how Sai and Satya's relationship grows.

Check out the upcoming twist in Pandya Store:

Pandya Store has also been performing well on TRPs and has been running on the screens for a long time. The show stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. Speaking about the ongoing storyline, it was seen how Krish ends up marrying Shweta, and Shivank marries Prerna. Before Prerna could reveal her pregnancy to Krish, here Shweta does her pregnancy drama to complicate the situation. On the other hand, Shiva decides to remarry which leaves Raavi worried.

In the upcoming episode of Pandya Store, it will be seen that Dhara tells Raavi that she will stop Shiva to remarry. Meanwhile, Shiva will be seen going to meet Arushi and her mom without telling anyone in the Pandya house, and he urges Arushi to get married to him instantly. However, Arushi will deny Shiva's offer, explaining that first, she wants to meet his family as she wants them to accept her as a daughter-in-law. Shiva promises to bring Arushi to Pandya's house on Dhara's birthday to surprise her. Dhara, however, makes it clear to Shiva that she hates her birthday and that she will not let Shiva get married to someone new. It will be interesting to see whether Dhara is able to stop Shiva from getting married to Arushi or not.

