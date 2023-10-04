EXCLUSIVE: Pandya Store's Maira Dharti Mehra roped in opposite Rohit Choudhary for Ravie-Sargun's Daalcheeni

Television's power couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are all set to bring yet another TV show for the viewers. The promos of the show have already hit the TV screens leaving the viewers curious. The show is titled Daalcheeni which revolves around the story of a mother-daughter duo. As per the promo, the titular character Daalcheeni is a phenomenal cook who spreads happiness with her handmade food. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that popular actress Manini Dey has been roped in to play the mother's character in the show while actor Rohit Choudhary will play the male lead in the show. Now, we have a piece of exclusive information about the actress who's roped in to play the female lead in the project.

Maira Dharti Mehra bags Daalcheeni

As per our highly placed sources, Pandya Store actress Maira Dharti Mehra has been roped in to play the titular role of Daalcheeni in the show. This will be Maira's first show as a main lead. The actress has also been a part of the popular show Sasural Genda Phool 2. Maira's role in Pandya Store as Prerna Pandya garnered her immense love from the audiences and they loved her chemistry with co-actor Mohit Parmar who played the role of Krish in the show. Pinkvilla contacted the actress to confirm the buzz, she said, "I can't comment on it at the moment."

Have a look at Maira's recent post on Instagram from her previous show

About Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's production house

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are known names from the TV world. While Ravie continues to impress the viewers with his OTT projects, Sargun has received a lot of acknowledgment from Punjabi Cinema. Apart from acting, the couple ventured into production a couple of years ago with their first show Udaariyaan. The show became a mega-hit and the actors working in the show like Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya became household names. They launched their second show Swaran Ghar with acclaimed actors Ronit Roy and Sangeeta Ghosh. The story of the show was inspired by the popular movie Baghban. They recently launched their third project titled Junooniyatt with Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, and Gautam Singh Vig.

