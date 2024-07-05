Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Sharma and Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh groove to A Band Of Boys' track; Watch

Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most popular actors in the television industry, and his role as Vanraj Shah has earned him immense recognition from the audience. Besides his acting chops, he has wowed fans with his singing skills. The actor was a part of the nostalgic music band in the country, A Band of Boys. Only recently, Sudhashu took to his Instagram handle and shared a dance video with Gaurav Sharma and Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh.

The trio is seen dancing their hearts out to one of the tracks composed by A Band Of Boys, which was formed years ago in 2001. Pandey also penned a sweet note reflecting on his real-life bond with his Anupamaa co-actors.

Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Sharma, and Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh dance together

Earlier today (July 5), Sudhanshu Pandey shared a video that starts with Gaurav Sharma and Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh grooving together to one of the tracks of A Band Of Boys. After a while, Pandey makes a dashing entry. His aura and dance moves prove that he is definitely aging backward.

Captioning the video, the Singh Is Kinng actor wrote, "GANG OF BOYS DANCING TO A BAND OF BOYS KUCH BHI KEHLO VANRAJ SHAH PERSONAL LIFE MEIN TITU SE KHUSH HAI AUR TOSHU TO HAI HI KHUSH .. BAAKI AAP LOG TITU AUR TOSHU KI TARAF SE YE TRIBUTE TO ENJOY KIJIYE (Whatever you say, Vanraj Shah is happy with Titu in his personal life and Toshu is happy too.. you all enjoy this tribute from Titu and Toshu)."

Have a look at the video here:

How did fans' react?

Shortly after Sudhanshu Pandey posted the video, the comments section began flooding with bombastic remarks from the fans. One of the users mentioned, "Sudhanshu sir is still so much more charming than the other young boys." Another comment read, "Ooohhh… somebody got moves…"

Further, Sagar Parekh and Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa also reacted to the same. The former said, "Arey arey mazaaaa aagaya …! Kamaal," while the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame posted fire emojis.

